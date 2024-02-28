Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest On Leap Year Day For 3 Zodiac Signs

This beautiful and promising Leap Year Day of February 29, 2024, is going to be exciting not only for lovers but also for those of us who wish for love. It will be the kind of day that has us feeling as though we've been granted a wish of sorts.

It's hard to feel anything but outrageous charmed during a transit such as the Sun trine the Moon.

Three zodiac signs, most specifically Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius, will work with the Sun trine Moon on this day, February 29, 2024.

Three zodiac signs will feel the power that comes with this transition, although there's a very good chance that every zodiac sign will finally know that 'the good stuff' is really and truly available for everyone.

There's a lot of Jupiter energy supporting our efforts on Leap Year Day. That also keeps us conscientious of what we have in mind. What we think of has the growth potential, so let's keep those thoughts positive and productive!

Mercury's influence is with us on this day as well, and being that this is such a 'lucky' day, we can believe that much of that luck comes to us in the form of good news or words spoken to us that make us happy.

Photo credit: Milkos and Puripat1981 from Getty Images | Canva Pro

What Leap Year day leaves us with is the sense that all is working out in our love lives and that we have nothing to worry about if we are worried. All is well in our world, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs will have the luckiest love horoscopes on Leap Year Day, February 29, 2024:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's most important about this day for you, Scorpio, is that you remain aware of the luck you have and how you are part of what makes that luck work out in your favor. While that might imply that it isn't 'luck' that brings you such good fortune, you would be right. The Law of Attraction is at play on this day.

During the Sun trine Moon on February 29, you'll experience how thought becomes action. In your case, that action is all about love and romance.

With Mercury egging you on, you'll feel very confident about delivering some good news. What you aren't expecting is that the good news is also coming your way. You may be very pleased to find out that your good intentions are well met and even better matched with your romantic partner's intentions, as this day is the culmination of much good thought. Thought is creative, and this day is pure art.

There's a noticeable air of 'ease' on this day, as you may wonder why you are so 'worry-free.' Well, don't worry about not worrying! Spend your free time giving your love to the one who wants it, as they are waiting for your smile. Smiles will be so much of the currency of the day. Enjoy this day and cherish the person you are with, as they seem to think the world of you, Scorpio.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been waiting to be the messenger of the good news you have in store for your romantic partner. It makes you feel almost gleeful at the idea that you'll be the one to tell them what's going on. It seems that you've both been given a rare opportunity to build upon something. It could be the home or even the relationship itself, and this opportunity is very real and very tangible.

What brings you immense joy on this day is that you find out first, and you're the one who gets to make the announcement. Your partner is also quite giddy over the idea that you will tell them something amazing, but little do they know JUST how amazing it really is. This day brings you nothing but fun and positive feelings, and to share this with your lover is beyond and beyond in terms of positive energy.

During the Sun trine Moon, it's very easy to get caught up in the momentum of love and desire. With communications going so well for both of you on February 29, 2024, you really won't be able to do much more than kick back and share the excitement with your partner. Days like this may feel rare. They act as markers in your life together, and after this day, you'll know that life together is magical, rare and precious.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day so extra special for you, Aquarius, is that for the first time in a long, long while, you feel as though all the things in your life are finally falling into place. With your love life doing so well, you can stand aside and get into the idea that this is all 'real.' Yes, you have what you want and got it by wishing it all into reality: that and hard work, of course.

Leap Year Day shows you that staying positive is the right choice, and the person you are in love with feels the same. What becomes obvious to you during the Sun trine Moon is that it's best to pluck yourself out of negative moods as soon as they hit. Yes, you need to 'feel it' to 'heal it,' but you are all there; you're healed. You don't want to spend another second in the past. February 29, 2024, is about now and the future.

The way the future presents to you is as a promise of happiness, one that you and your partner are willing to work towards. You got the hint: this life is up to you, and if you want happiness, you have to make happiness.

That means paving the way and cutting a path out of previously set patterns. You can see what not to do during the Sun trine Moon transit. As far as you and your partner are concerned, it's all sunshine and light from here on in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.