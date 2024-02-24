One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 25, 2024

Let's put February 25, 2024, on our radar, zodiac signs. We are coming down from the energy of the Full Moon in Virgo, which is still a fortunate time for change. Full Moons are a perfect time for clearing tarot card decks, so if you have one, you can still benefit by placing it in a spot where the moonlight can be on it for a few hours.

If you don't, that's OK, too! Without further delay, here's what the tarot cards reveal for all zodiac signs in astrology on February 25, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You want what you want when you want it, Aries. This can send you a rush of excitement, so much so that you forget to watch the details.

The Fool tarot card is a warning. Don't jump into things without a plan in place; that plan could benefit by including a parter who holds you accountable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You like it when things are predictable, orderly and safe. This tarot card reveals your natural slant to trust routines that have worked for you and others.

This day can bring out your stubborn side—woe to the person who tries to convince you to do anything radical. You're likely not to budge, but that may not be bad. This tarot card says it could be exactly what everyone needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Joy comes your way. You did not see this coming, Gemini, but by chance of fate and a stroke of good luck, the one thing you wanted more than anything can be what you get.

You may even wonder what you did to get so lucky. Nothing! That's one of the reasons why this will be such a good day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Let the healing begin. It's been a long road here, hasn't it, Cancer? This tarot card indicates that your journey helped you to understand certain things about yourself that you would not have learned otherwise.

This valuable information helps you to be an encourager to others. You can share your story in a way that reveals how not giving up is the key to success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't like being in limbo. You were designed to get going and make things happen. You feel like the world is moving along, and you're just standing by, watching everyone live their best life.

Feeling stuck can be more stressful than change; perhaps that's why you are seeing things for what they are now. You're ready to make a choice. Action is the key to breaking out of this cycle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You'd be amazed at how much divine wisdom is inside you already. You might search the whole world for answers only to find that you have it within yourself.

When you are quiet, that's when the universe speaks straight to your heart. You figure things out and know all you need to know when you're emotionally ready to hear it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You can't pick who you will love; the heart decides. You can try to see all the good things a person has to offer and fall in love with those traits, but in the end, it's so easy to lose interest.

No matter what you do, if this person isn't right for you now, they likely won't be right for you later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Everyone has a dark side to them. You can work hard to overcome this shadow part of yourself, but when you are tired, lonely, angry or hurt, it can reveal its ugly head again.

Don't be ashamed or embarrassed that you're imperfect. You're a work in process. This is the way!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

The endings are sad, but they are also exquisitely beautiful. You mourn a past that you thought was meant for you, but here you are, waltzing into an undefined future. This is your most creative point in the day, Sagittarius. You get to make the world how you want it to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Talents are traits that you can be born with, but you also need to refine them. You can be the best at something, but there is always room for improvement.

This tarot card is a sign to work hard even if what you do comes easily to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

You are on your way up in the world. You have hit the right stride. Soon, you'll be recognized for all your hard work and effort.

People notice a passionate person. Because you have discovered your life's purpose, you are a human on a mission. Pure fire!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems can be so sudden and baffling. You don't expect them; when you do, the plan you put in place may still need tweaking.

Your willingness to give it your all matters when you're in a tough situation is what matters most. Whatever you do, don't quit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.