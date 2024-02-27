3 Zodiac Signs Conquer Their Problems On February 28, 2024

February 28, 2024, is usually the last day of the month, and in an oddball way, we count on this for closure. A nice, short month signifies that we'll be entering a new month in a matter of moments.

New months always mean fresh, new changes and a good chance to start again. Being that this is a leap year, this day comes with an anti-climactic 'feel' to it. This is more apparent because it's also a Scorpio Moon, with Mercury conjunct Saturn.

So, what are we looking at here? We're seeing false starts and a touch of impatience. For three zodiac signs, this could lead to frustration or an inability to cope with the idea that things aren't going as promptly as we imagined them to be by this point. Because we've got Saturn energy working at the same time as Scorpio energy, we are looking at a desire to rebel against the rules and possibly endanger our chances in the future.

What makes this day rough for three zodiac signs is all about the timing and the expectations we hold for ourselves on this day, February 28, 2024. There's something about this 'almost' last day of February that has us wishing we did more by now. If there's anything we can take comfort in, it's the idea that this is merely a glitch in the matrix, as the way. All will smooth itself out in no time.

Three zodiac signs conquer their problems on February 28, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The interesting thing about you, Gemini, is that once you get something into your mind, you're all go-go-go. So when an obstacle comes in and prevents your super progress, you get more frustrated than necessary. You may find that during this day's transit of Mercury conjunct Saturn, on February 28, 2024, one such obstacle will come up, and it will definitely throw you into a loop.

Still, you will persist as this is your nature. What you have to keep in mind is that Rome wasn't built in a day, as the old cliche says. this means that you have to accept the terms of 'time and pacing.' What doesn't happen on this day may just go into full swing tomorrow, so hang tight and trust in the process. Yes, you are dynamic in your approach and most certainly bound for glory, but trust in the universe. Not everything happens the second you want it to.

What you can work on to make it better: You can trust that this is only a matter of time. There is nothing impossible about what you want to be done on this day, February 28, 2024. while the Scorpio Moon might make you feel as though you are absolutely pressed for time, know that you are the only one doing the pressing here. So, lighten up and give yourself a break. What isn't done now will be done later. But it will be done, so know it and own it. Rest in that thinking, Gemini.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's always hard for you to accept that you, like everyone else in the world, have to get online and wait your turn. On February 28, 2024, you'll wonder why you don't get a 'go to the front of the line' pass, as this is something you feel is owed to you for your outstanding efforts. The trouble with this day's transit, Mercury conjunct Saturn, is that it's all about strict rules. While those are things you definitely do respect, you may find that this austerity works against you on this day.

If you feel as though you're going to blow your stack, then try to take a breath and keep it to yourself. That's not to say you should repress your emotions. You must weigh your feelings on this day so that you don't end up taking out your frustrations on someone clueless as to what's going on. You can't move fast enough during Mercury conjunct Saturn, which makes you feel stilted.

What you can work on to make it better: You can absolutely make this whole thing work for you if you remember that the person you really are is always the person who eventually gets what they want. Especially if it's in business or career. Here's the thing: you are impatient, and you want things now. Is there any evidence here to show that you won't get what you want eventually? No. So hang tight and trust in the natural pacing of the universe, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's one thing that really gets on your nerves on this day, February 28, 2024, it's an upset plan, meaning that something isn't happening today. This is more along the lines of someone not going to be visiting you as planned. You don't like having plans changed on you randomly. It's sometimes hard for you to accept that there are legitimate reasons for these changes.

During Mercury conjunct Saturn, you aren't that open to accepting the reasons. Your first inclination is to doubt the person who has to cancel their engagement with you, even though they seem very sincere and honest. They are filled with dread over the idea of having to disappoint you. You aren't making it any easier for them, as Mercury conjunct Saturn brings out the taskmaster in you, which comes off as 'too strict' and intolerant.

What you can work on to make it better: You can try to understand that we're all coming from our places, meaning that the person you are doubting may very well be in trouble or need your understanding. In the same way that you would want to be understood for having to change a plan if necessary, you must be open to the idea that this wasn't done against you. It was just something that had to take place. If you can tap into that sweetness of yours, then you'll be able to see that 'things happen' and sometimes we feel disappointed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.