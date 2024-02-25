Horoscope For February 26, 2024, When The Moon Enters Libra

Whew, we survived the Full Moon in Virgo. Now that the Moon has completed a full lunar cycle, we begin again with the Moon entering the delightful sign of Libra. The Moon in Libra focuses on diplomacy, friendships, and work-life balance.

The Moon in Libra encourages playfulness within relationships. We want to collaborate and get along with others. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's horoscopes on February 26, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are a ride-or-die friend and lover, Aries. So, when the Moon enters Libra, your solar house of partnerships, you're ready to have fun with someone you like being around and perhaps are in love with. Visit a museum or check out a local park. Take lots of photos! This is a great day to go off on an adventure, creating a memory that will last a lifetime.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're ready to have a busy and productive day, but remember to make time for fun even if you have lots of work to do. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of routines and daily duties, so plan to check off a few items on your to-do list. Order lunch in or pick up your favorite latte with extra whipped topping. Life is too short to be all work and no play, and if you have to work all day, you might as well treat yourself to something that makes it sweeter for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Go off the beaten path and try something silly. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of creativity and fun. Check out where you can enjoy a karaoke or trivia night at a local pub in your town. Maybe go hiking with a friend or check out a local park and enjoy some time fishing. Paint or try making something something that you recently saw on TikTok.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life is meant to be about balance, and if you have been working and keeping busy outside of your home, it's time to focus on your inner life. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of home and family, and this is the time to stick to the basics. From cooking at home or watching movies with your parents or kids, embrace the simple things in life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be open and honest, and remember to always say what you are feeling. Because the Moon enters Libra, your solar house of communication, you're able to speak without fear and wrap your thoughts in love. You're a soft-hearted voice of reason to others, and you are able to take things that are said to you in confidence — or with a grain of salt. Whichever you imagine works best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's always good to consider your finances. Budgeting is the name of the gam when the Moon enters Libra, your solar house of money. Even if you feel like spending, you are also money conscious and able to focus on saving and investing. If you're around the house or driving to run a few errands, listen to a podcast about money. Consider tuning into MoneyGirl or some other influencer who gives great advice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You understand the value of self-love, but there's always room for growth. The Moon will leave Virgo, where your time and attention turned toward wellness, and now as it moves into your sign, the hour has come to cultivate a life that is centered on personal growth. This is a great time to hit the reset button in your life. Create a list of things you need and want to do, and write down how you envision fulfilling your goals and objectives. Create baby steps. Remember, progress not perfection.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not all things in life are visible to the naked eye, including people's intentions. With the Moon entering Libra, your third eye and psychic awareness peak, and you sense things in flashes and insights. When someone is speaking, pay attention to your inner voice. It may help you to read between the lines and notice when you need to pull back or put your guard up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are a social butterfly at the top of the week, and your mind is eager to be stimulated by enlightening conversation. You do enjoy the chance to make solid connections, and when the Moon enters Libra, your solar house of friendships lights up. The next few days are perfect for you. You are sociable, bubbly and open to light-hearted conversations. If you get invited to a social networking function, go!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While you're no stranger to doing things on your own, the Moon entering Libra encourages balance in your career, which may mean working collaboratively in group settings. This is a time to focus on diplomacy. You may wish to lead a new project, but shoulder responsibility with others is a better way to go. Remember, the person who does a thing best is always ideal for the task. Delegate and shine because you choose to do so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's always a new way to do things; if you're curious, you may discover something you didn't know and be thankful you did. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of education, which is an opportunity to dive into topics related to law, history, relationships, and psychological studies. It's a great time to apply unused Audible credits toward a book on politics or a biography on a historical figure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can be discrete, and you have no difficulty keeping things to yourself. In fact, you are one of the best friends to tell something to if no one wants the secret to come out. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of secrets, and this is a time for helping a friend sort through a complicated relationship problem. You're a shoulder to lean on and an open ear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.