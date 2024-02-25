3 Zodiac Signs Could Have An Ex Reach Out On February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024, presents us with an extraordinary opportunity in love. Some of us may be perplexed by what's about to happen, while others here might have expected as much.

What's taking place on this day is the idea that for three zodiac signs, an old flame will extend goodwill and reach out to us. Perhaps they are looking to get back together with us? We shall see.

Now, for some of us, this may strike a chord of dread, as our minds may automatically jump to 'that' ex. However, the ex that will reach out on this day, February 26, 2024, is 'the good one,' or at least, they are the one that changed enough to show their face now. T

hey want us to see them in a way that tells us they have confidently transformed so we can feel proud of what they can now offer us.

Transit-wise, we are looking at the Libra Moon trine Pluto — where everything finds its potential. When these three zodiac signs hear from this old love of ours, the news will be joyous with a degree of hesitation. That's good; we need to stay aware, but staying open in this case is just as important. What happens after the initial contact is up to us, but an ex reaching out could be a good thing!

Here are which three zodiac signs who could have an ex reach out on February 26, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are lost in thought after your ex reaches out to you on this day, February 26, 2024, let yourself go with it. There is no harm in remembering the good about this person, as we tend to always focus on the negative.

During this day's interesting transit of the Libra Moon trine Pluto, you'll find that your imagination is through the roof. That helps to jog your memory in some very inspiring ways.

When this person from your past reaches out to you, while this may initially seem shocking, you'll find that throughout the day, all you can do is remember them fondly. If you are honest with yourself, you might even want to see what happens if you keep in touch. They aren't bashing down the doors to get back into your life. They are merely reaching out, and this gesture sits very well with you.

During the Libra Moon trine Pluto, you might even consider meeting up with them just to go over the old days. This person shared a section of time with you, and they will go down in your personal history book — while there's no promise that this book will contain new chapters, it might be worth your while to at least stay open, just in case this story is a 'series.' Who knows, Virgo? It could be a good thing!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you are always pretty much alive and well during any Libra transit, you'll find that the Libra Moon trine Pluto has your mind going at a fast pace and that you can't stop thinking about what has just happened. And what has just happened is that an old friend, or rather an old 'very special' friend, has just returned to your life. They seem to be very intriguing to you.

February 26, 2024, shows you that not only do people change, but that great connections never really die. You may have split up from them during a time in your maturation, knowing that you weren't ready for what they had to offer. And yet, here you are on this day, during the Libra Moon trine Pluto. Suddenly, things seem different. Perspectives change. When it comes to this person, you are curious about where it will all go.

So, this experience isn't necessarily one you refrain from getting involved with. This could be a very nice experience for you, Libra. You feel that perhaps you've denied yourself these kinds of nice things for reasons only you know. Alas, the times have changed, and so have you and the person contacting you on this day, February 26, 2024. Follow your heart, and allow your imagination to soar.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The irony of this day comes to you in the form of your ex reaching out to you. This is so ironic because, by the time February 26, 2024, rolls around, you will come to admit that you needed this kind of jolt. You felt the change was inevitable in your life: positive change, newness, and perhaps even ... surprise.

Well, surprise is here. it ignites your imagination and shows you that there's something to the notion of "I think, therefore I am." It seems the Law of Attraction is working well in your life right now. It's making itself known to you in the form of a person of the past wanting your attention in the present. What's exciting is that you've always loved this person. The breakup was something that neither of you really knew the reason for.

This could be the start of something new and very positive for you, Scorpio. And what's fun about the whole thing is that it's all a huge surprise to you. You really couldn't have imagined this to happen. Yet something inside you manifested it all exactly as it is. So, go with it, Scorpio. All the Libra Moon trine Pluto to do its transformational 'thing' in your life. Roll with it, as they say. It'll go you good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.