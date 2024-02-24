3 Zodiac Signs See Positive Change Despite Difficult Horoscopes On February 25

February 25, 2024, could be one of those days where life takes us down a difficult journey, yet three very specific zodiac signs turn a negative situation into a positive one. Anytime we have a Virgo transit, we are put in a situation where the mirror faces us. We have to gaze deeply into that reflection.

What makes this day, February 25, 2024, so rough for three zodiac signs is that this day's transit, the Waning Gibbous in Virgo, may show us where we need to change, which could cause resistance.

Virgo transits are wonderful in so much as they stir the pot of our lives. We may not welcome the change that the Waning Gibbous in Virgo suggests, but we will take notice.

We will figure out what to do with all the emotion that comes with this kind of revelation. This is no simple transit. It may come on strong, but it will get things done. Those things will be both monumental and positive.

We are also joined by Moon trine Uranus on February 25, 2024, when three zodiac signs know that even though the change they need to be a part of feels different and perhaps even strange, all things will work themselves out.

We have to go through it to get to it and will teach us exactly what we need to know. All is well in our world.

Three zodiac signs rough horoscope on February 25, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What throws you for a loop on this day is the idea that someone, possibly a total stranger, will challenge you in a way that has you forced to look at your own words. Being that this is so specific, this will more than likely take place online, in the way that so often, we tend to post things in social forums that end up sounding preachy or even single-minded.

During this day's transit of Moon trine Uranus on February 25, 2024, you will take offense that you couldn't just speak your mind to an 'audience' of people you think would go along with you and your opinion. To be doubted publicly makes you feel as though you need to defend yourself, and you could feel upset and not want to do so.

What you can work on to make it better:

To be able to take criticism is definitely hard for an Aries, but the key to doing so is to understand that every one of us lives in our world. Perhaps their criticism of you and your ideas has some validity, or perhaps they are clueless. Either way, what you can do to soothe your brow during this time is to let it go, knowing that all things exist in a world where we are here to learn important lessons.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During Moon trine Uranus on February 25, 2024, you will learn that someone in your life has a different opinion than you. Your first impulse will be to tear them down for even thinking they are right. You might be desire tied to your opinion, and that's just fine. Where you could stumble is in getting caught up with 'having to be right' in the face of someone who clearly disagrees with you.

February 25, 2024, presents you with an opportunity. You can work it out on your own so that when something like this comes up again, you don't have to get nutty about it. You've been down this road before, Libra, and if you continue to be this defensive, you'll end up scaring all your friends away. This is supposed to be fun, not a constant power struggle.

What you can work on to make it better:

What you can do to help yourself on February 25, 2024, is to try and understand that while you know this other person has a right to disagree with you, you aren't here to make people see things your way.

That's the beauty of being an individual; you know very well how wonderful that feels as you are unique. So, enjoy your uniqueness without feeling you must make others into versions of yourself.

3. Pisces, you've got that Waning Gibbous vibe on February 25.



The Full Moon in Virgo was so powerful that you need time for yourself to sort it all out. If you feel tired, you could feel like you're not ready to contribute to any important conversations. While you are generally quite happy being original or different, you will see that during the Waning Gibbous in Virgo, you need space, and it could seem that people in your life don't see things the way you do.

This will have you doing some soul-searching about your friendships, which is probably not what you had in mind for the day. Soul searching always leads to some kind of amazing discovery. You're unsure you have the patience for a soul upheaval on February 25, 2024. Still, what makes this day rough is that you feel it coming, and you can't stop it from taking place.

What you can work on to make it better:

You can absolutely be open to the idea of acceptance. You are an original, Pisces. The world is not here to agree and accept everything about you is uniquely designed to be a light. A light can't shine without some darkness. Besides, if everyone was the same, we may all collectively become bored with our sameness.

As you become more comfortable in your own skin, you'll naturally find new ways not to fit in. What will make this day better is knowing who you are without any shadow of doubt. Don't worry if others dislike what they see. They will come around eventually, and if they don't, you'll attract the people who do eventually.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.