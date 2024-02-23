3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Obstacles In Their Relationships On February 24, 2024

What would a relationship be like if it weren't for the obstacles that helped create it? We need moments of doubt, as this is a world of duality. We need to see in our partners that they are not perfect so that we can reflect on what is not perfect within ourselves.

When we sign on for a romance, no matter how serious or casual it is, we are signing on for a learning experience, if for nothing more than a study of human character.

February 24, 2024, shows us how the transit of Moon opposite Saturn works in our romantic world in so much as this is the day we find ways to overcome obstacles.

Of course, there are obstacles in our relationship. For the three zodiac signs most influenced by the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, we will see that perhaps our love is more forgiving than we even knew. This is a good thing, and it's the very thing that will help us to grow.

We can't expect to be in a loving relationship with another human being without coming up against a wall now and then. If such a thing should happen on February 24, 2024, then we can know with surety that we can and will get past the obstacles that threaten to stand in our way.

For these three zodiac signs, we take it as a challenge, not a roadblock. Our attitude towards barriers is one of 'bring it on!' We are not deterred.

Three zodiac signs get past obstacles in their relationships on February 24, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You knew when you got into the relationship you're presently in that you came with baggage. So much of your life is about dealing with that baggage and hopefully not burdening someone else. You have a colored past, as they say. There's much you wish would stay in the past. This is your obstacle. Because you love the person you are now with, you will make great efforts to overcome the past.

February 24, 2024, shows you that this is possible but that you can go at your own pace and attempt to rid yourself of your burdens naturally and effectively. During the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn, you will show yourself that you have several choices. One of these options will include forgiving yourself for taking on too much at one time. Your partner really is there to help you with this, so trust in them. It's OK.

In the past, you've let your 'baggage' take over. You've seen that all of this can be controlled and tempered. After all, this is your one life. You don't want to spend it going over things that no longer exist.

Especially when you really want to be fully present for this beloved person who has entered your life and wants very badly to spend their precious time with you. So much good is coming your way, Aries. Know that you can do it at your own pace, but also know that you must 'do it.'

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are finally at that place where you are looking at your love relationship with true appreciation. You and your partner have been through a lot tougher. You've seen some shaky moments, too. You have wondered why you were able to get over those rough times.

Yet, here you are today, over the rough times, ready for more life experiences together. What others may consider an 'obstacle' is now something that you and your partner call a 'challenge,' and the way things work out, you both like a good challenge.

Well, that's a good thing, isn't it? And on February 24, 2024, you'll see that you kind of 'like' when there's friction. You don't like the idea of fighting or feeling bad about a communication gone wrong. You do LOVE knowing that the two of you have this superpower of getting over it. This power is highlighted during the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and that's the two of you in short. While you're not willing to get past them in hard times, you certainly feel threatened by nothing. You have come to that place where you both know who you are and know each other. Nothing on this earth is ever going to sever that bond. This is the gift of the Moon opposite Saturn on February 24, 2024.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes, you look back and think, 'Wow, I really did make a few outrageous mistakes.' You've come to see that the people you hurt did not deserve to be hurt. You've spent many years looking deep inside yourself to see what it was about you that made you feel that you could be that frivolous with another person's heart. Years of reflection have made you a very bold and truthful person, allowing you to experience love fully.

The obstacles that come up in your present love relationship are the ones that make you doubt yourself. That's where you come in to save yourself, as well. You no longer give in to the idea that you have this 'ability to hurt' within you, as if it's your ability alone.

We can all hurt others, and it's our business to avoid doing so. During Moon opposite Saturn on February 24, 2024, you'll wonder how you got so lucky. Then you'll realize it's because you worked hard to get here.

Call these things obstacles or lessons that are well worth learning. It matters not, Libra. What you've got now is a good, strong relationship you feel you can stand behind for the duration. You are strong and kind.

You want to feel confident that if such an old memory should crop up, then you can lick it in a second. You are doing so well, and transits like Moon opposite Saturn are here to have you check in with yourself. You are doing amazingly well!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.