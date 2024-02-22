3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Challenging Horoscopes On February 23, 2024

What we have going on during February 23, 2024, is a true opportunity, and it comes in the form of an adverse reaction that could go further than is needed, but it won't. Thankfully, due to the superpower traits these specific zodiac signs possess, they do the right thing no matter what.

We are dealing with a very 'temperamental' transit, also known as Moon in Virgo; we may feel snappy, unable to stop ourselves from saying something we would never say under a different situation.

Fortunately, we know better. We know that when we behave badly, we tend to justify our actions by declaring that we're right, even when we know we're wrong. Wisdom wins, and we hold back in an incredible way.

Yes, February 23, 2024, puts us in one such situation where we will have a choice as to whether we freak out and attack or back up, think before speaking. We can come to the conclusion that it's best to walk away. For three zodiac signs, having the Moon in Virgo might really get us going, and that is where the magic happens. We learn to stand back and take a breath.

These three zodiac signs will feel the rage of the moment and allow themselves the opportunity to pull back so that they don't join in on the negativity. It's almost a superpower to hold ourselves back during moments like this, especially during the transit of a Virgo Moon. It's a rough horoscope day, but life gives us the perfect opportunity to show ourselves that we don't have to 'lay down with dogs,' as they say. We are much better than that.

These three zodiac signs overcome challenging horoscopes on February 23, 2024:

1. Cancer

In the past, you've taken certain situations so far out of hand that you've ended up losing friendships over them. You know that you can act out in some very dramatic ways. While, at the time, you felt justified, it will be on this day, February 23, 2024, that you recognize that it's OK to weigh things out and that you don't necessarily have to go all the way to prove that you are right.

You will be presented with a challenging experience on this day, and because of the transit Moon in Virgo, you may be tempted to act in your old, reliable, but destructive way. For the first time in a while, you'll reconsider your actions. Do you really need to go that far to show that you are either right or justified when it comes to showing a friend who's in charge? This day shows you that there is a middle ground, a middle path on which you can both walk.

So, what starts out ringing off the old trigger bells is now something you can work with. Do you want to lose another friend to prideful behavior? More than likely, it's the last thing you want, and so, during Moon in Virgo, you'll have a chance to reflect on your behavior before you take it too far. This is a great thing, Cancer, and it may end up sparing you from much grief in the future. You are growing and changing for the better.

2. Libra

You like to think of yourself as someone who is very adaptable and progressive. The past has shown you that once you lock into an opinion, there's very little anyone can do to change your mind either or sway you in the slightest. This has created around you an aura of obstinate behavior. People in your life have started to back off as they know they cannot influence you, which is a deterrent to the friendships you make.

What's very good about all of this is that you aren't as locked in as you thought because you are also vastly intelligent, and so, when something doesn't work in your life, you examine it. On this day, February 23, 2024, you will see that what's in the way of your ability to keep friends is you. Since nobody is shining a light on this trait, so you don't feel threatened or pointed out. You can work this out in the privacy of your mind, and you will.

Because you don't like being someone who is expected to act in any particular way, you'll see that during the Moon in Virgo, you get to be the one who makes or breaks you. On this day, February 23, 2024, it's all about feeling good and making better personal choices. You want to be accessible again. You don't want to scare friends away, and you certainly want to learn more and more about yourself. It's all good, Libra. You are doing a great job.

3. Pisces

It's easy enough for you to feel the influence of the Moon in Virgo and find yourself in a very typical fit of emotional withdrawal. When we say 'typical,' what's implied here is that you are quite used to reacting the same way for just about everything, and you've noticed that you're not as 'nice' as you used to be. This happened because you started to defend yourself as if you needed to.

February 23, 2024, presents you with an internal question: what are you guarding yourself from, Pisces? Are you really not going to let people in from now on? Are you so lost in the past that you cannot see the present moment or how beautiful it truly is? During the Moon in Virgo, you may feel that old defensive behavior creeping back in. This time, it will not feel sincere. You will wonder if any of it is worthwhile, as you've started to lose friends over it. And why?

Ah, this is the moment of truth. Why have you lost friends and acquaintances over something you can't name? During Moon in Virgo on February 23, 2024, you will see a path that does not contain negativity, and you will consider that, perhaps, this is the way to go. T

here will always be something here or there that could bother a person. Why spend all of your life TRYING to find that pain? This day has you releasing that idea into the breeze. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.