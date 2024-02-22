3 Zodiac Signs Learn To Accept The One They Love On February 23, 2024

During a relationship, we may spend much time with our partner, forgiving their every move, simply because we are so smitten with them that we'd prefer to convince ourselves that they can do no wrong.

In fact, thinking they could do 'wrong' would totally blow our fantasy. So much of what makes up the early days of a romance is about fantasy. We want to think we've discovered the most incredible person on earth.

February 23, 2024, shows us that reality eventually shows up and presents us with the idea that the person we ideally wish to be perfect may actually be less than perfect.

At this point, it's up to us to check our perception. Is this a red flag that we see something to panic over, or is it really an opportunity for us to grow into more accepting and perhaps 'better' people?

During this day's transit of Moon opposite Mercury, three zodiac signs will have the chance to face their fears by noticing something 'less than perfect' about our partners.

We are figuring out whether this is worth making a big deal about or if it could make us think deeper about the person we're with. Is seeing a red flag a panic button, or is it a reflection of our inner state? Let's explore ...

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Experience may make you jump to conclusions when you spot a red flag in your love relationship. You are also someone who has grown since then. You've seen that when you jump to conclusions, you usually lose what you have. This kind of experience has really stayed with you. You may have even promised yourself not to do this anymore, as you end up saddened by your reaction.

What you'll see happen on this day, February 23, 2024, is that the red flags you notice in your partner's behavior aren't really all that drastic and that you needn't overreact just because you are used to going that way in the past.

This is a great day for learning from your own mistakes. While those red flags may mean something that requires your attention, they may also require your patience and understanding as well.

So, when you spot something in your partner's behavior or actions that rings off as 'noteworthy' in your mind, take a few steps back before automatically writing them off.

They are, like you, only human, and we all need to be understood. Pay attention to these red flags, but do not obsess over them. We all have our moments, and your partner may just be having one of theirs. Accept them as they are, for now, Gemini.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the feisty transit of Moon opposite Mercury, which comes to us on February 23, 2024, you may find that you are a little more perceptive than usual. Still, you may also think that this perception is flawless.

So whatever it is that you pick up on, especially having to do with your romantic partner, might end up being something you see as 'written in stone.' What is being implied here is that if you see a red flag in your partner's behavior, you might want to pounce on them with accusations, etc immediately.

What's really happening here is that you are taking your perception too far during the Moon opposite Mercury. You end up judging your mate too quickly when love and compassion are really what's needed here on this date. If your partner does something that registers as a warning sign to you, is it necessary to jump on them and condemn them for more than they are guilty of?

This could be where you take all of this Moon opposite Mercury energy on this day. However, what's really needed here is patience and understanding. Imagine being taken to task for merely making a mistake.

You wouldn't want to be criticized that fast, and your partner may not be up for it. Remember, this is a relationship. You aren't here to look for what's wrong with this person. If the flag is that red, discuss your issues with them before pouncing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may have gotten yourself into the habit of looking too closely into another person's action simply because you've had a few bad relationships that have instilled in you this need to take care of yourself at all costs. While this is, of course, a wise decision on your part, you may have gone overboard in your efforts to self-protect, and what's happened is that now, you see everything as a red flag.

On February 23, 2024, your romantic partner will show you something about themselves because they trust you.

They trust that you will still be there for them, and they trust that this is a good thing, a thing that will bring the two of you closer. And yet, when you receive whatever it is they wish to share with you, you may be frightened at first. You need to work with this fear rather than jump to conclusions.

You are growing, and so is the relationship. While it may be your knee-jerk reaction to run away, you have to ask yourself if perhaps your reaction to what you perceive as a red flag is over the top and maybe even self-destructive.

Here's the thing, Sagittarius: none of us is perfect. In fact, we're highly flawed. But this is us. This is who we are, and we could potentially be 'all red flags' if we are perceived that way, so relax a little and give your partner some time, and give yourself some time as well to accept and grow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.