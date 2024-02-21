3 Zodiac Signs Realize Just How Worthy Of Abundance They Really Are On February 22, 2024

On February 22, 2024, three zodiac signs who will realize just how worthy they are of abundance and will act accordingly.

In order to get ourselves to a place where we can genuinely love ourselves and use that love to judge what is good or bad for ourselves is a big move. It usually comes with failures and hard times. Still, the results are worth all the effort put in. For three zodiac signs, getting to the place of real self-respect is a battle that is won the hard way.

Victory is here and now, and we have arrived on time for the whole thing.

What makes it all so possible on February 22, 2024, is the transit of Moon square Jupiter, which really shows us that our limitations are our teachers. We're not here to overstep every bound, nor are we here to prove to the world that we are something we are not. However, there is a worthy and special person inside us that should be honored and celebrated. That is what will take place on this day, during Moon square Jupiter.

What we will find is that putting ourselves down no longer serves us. Perhaps, if self-pity or remaining stuck was the goal, it did its job, but we are fluid people. We have to move with the times. During transits like Moon square Jupiter, we have to see what's real and what is being asked of us to grasp all of it. This day allows us to see just how worthy we are and that whatever comes our way, we can handle it.

The three zodiac signs realize they are worthy of abundance on February 22, 2024:

1. Gemini

It's been a long journey, and you've had many dark nights of the soul. You are someone who has spent a lifetime trying to figure out what life is all about. While that's the question of the century, you'll start to put together the pieces of this mystery on this day, February 22, 2024, as the transit of Moon square Jupiter shows you the way. So much of what becomes obvious for you, Gemini, on this day, is that it all starts with you respecting yourself.

You don't know which messages to listen to, as everyone seems to have an opinion. You've come to realize that you can't just throttle your mind around this way and that, listening to the thousand and one pieces of advice that come to you when the topic is 'What's about and how do I live it well?' What the transit of Moon square Jupiter brings you is that idea that you'll never know. If there's a 'square one,' it's all about loving and respecting yourself.

One thing stands clear for you on February 22, 2024. if anyone is going to make you happy in this big, mysterious life of yours, it's you. You are the key holder to the perception story, which means that only if you love yourself can you understand what love is so that you can give it to another person. You wish to live your life as a full person rich in experience. So it goes, and so it goes.

2. Cancer

You are very open to the learning experience that is happening on this day, February 22, 2024. During this day's transit of Moon square Jupiter, you are going to see that the lesson in store for you is the one that shows you that, of all the people in your life, the one you can trust the most is yourself. This took a long time in the making, as you have not always trusted in your gut feeling. Yet, during Moon square Jupiter, you recognize that you really are the authority figure in your own life.

Because of this newly discovered self-respect, you will feel even more confident about making major life decisions, so don't be surprised if, on this day, February 22, 2024, something demands your attention and needs you to act now. You will 'act now,' and you will do it with confidence because you know who you are and you know what you are worth.

This kind of self-respect is not something that will desert you ever again, as this took a long time to evolve into what it is on this day. While Moon square Jupiter is in the sky, you'll see yourself as unlimited, fearless, capable and ready. You fear nothing on February 22, 2024, and that is because you trust that you know what you're doing and you are not taking life advice from others.

3. Capricorn

It's been way too long, this life of yours, which means you no longer have time to put yourself down, as you might have spent too many years doing just that in the past. You are a very strong-willed and determined person, but that has never meant that you felt confident. However, that doesn't mean you haven't tried to push yourself with confidence over the years. During the transit of Moon square Jupiter on February 22, 2024, that confidence of yours will be built on self-love.

You are more motivated than ever, and knowing that you truly are as good as you believe yourself to be certainly doesn't hurt. You'll find that during Moon square Jupiter, you can really see what you've been missing out on, meaning self-love and self-respect. While demanding respect from coworkers and romantic partners is something you believe you've been doing all along, you'll find that even they will notice a change in you. They will respond to that change in very positive ways.

There's a difference between faking it and being the real thing. Roundabout this time, you will understand that you want to BE the real thing. If life is short, then you will do your best to get the most out of it, and all of that starts on February 22, 2024, during the expansive and mind-broadening transit of Moon square Jupiter. This is where the real self-love starts to kick in for you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.