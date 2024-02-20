Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 21 During Moon Opposite Venus

On February 21, we go out of our way to fight with the one we love simply to experience the makeup part. We are, indeed, a strange species, we humans, but none of what is said here is strange to us. We do this. During this day's astrological transit, Moon opposite Venus, we will create a tug of war that will be explicitly designed to hoist our romantic partner onto our side of the line.

February 21, 2024, shows us that love is an odd game and that if we are one of the three zodiac signs most influenced by the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, we are ready to play that game with all of our wits intact.

We are here to win the game of love, which interests us on February 21. We may be bored with the routine. We may want to shake things up a bit ... just to see what might happen.

And, because we do love the person that we are teasing and playing with, we also know that the outcome will be wonderful, if not predictable.

It's funny; we want to break up the boredom and crush the routine. Yet, we prepare something so predictable in its outcome that it's an irony in the making. Still, we know what we want, and we are here to create havoc for the sake of romantic play. It's all good, and we are all winners on February 21, 2024, during the Moon opposite Venus.

Relationships improve for three zodiac signs who are so lucky in love on February 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Before you come around to admitting that you might be bored with ... whatever, you will take some of that anxious energy and do something goofy like start a fight with the person in your life who totally doesn't deserve to be fought with. Sparring with someone is what you feel you need, even though this need is unconscious. What's going on during Moon opposite Venus, which falls on this day, February 21, 2024, is that you need to place your energy, and the only person around is your loved one.

However, this isn't a bad thing ... it's that you don't know what to do with your energy on this day. During a transit like the Moon opposite Venus, you feel like stirring the pot a little to see what will happen.

Anything to break up the monotony of the day. Now, that's not to say you are bored with your partner. What you are is bored with your work, or yourself, or your responsibilities, and you just need a release from the boredom.

And so, during the Moon opposite Venus, you find a new way to approach your partner so they will not only give you attention. They will do so in a new and interesting way, responding to your strange playful attack on them. Of course, you're only doing this in fun, and the great part is that they know it ... and they totally play along.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you have to be careful of during this day, February 21, 2024, is the idea of taking it too far when it comes to pushing your partner's buttons. You definitely want to cause a stir just to see how far you can push them. You are coming from a good place. That's where you have to be conscious of just how far you go when it comes to teasing your partner into reacting in a certain, predictable way.

What you've got working for you is the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, which shows you that you can be very creative when it comes to getting and holding your romantic partner's attention. However, while all this might be fun and new, you try to hold back as you may want to taunt them rather than playfully tease them. It's one thing to come in with a humorous attitude, and it's another to take advantage of their good nature.

Fortunately, you're in good hands, and you'll see that your partner is heartier than you thought ... and you like that. What this basically means is that this person isn't a fragile and delicate flower. That gives you the leeway to be confrontational and even nervy without having to fear they will shrink in terror. But once again,t the Moon opposite Venus is a trick. Make sure you don't push it too far. Stay conscientious, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What's most essential for you on this day, February 21, 2024, is to know that if you try something new and radically different with your romantic partner, prepare yourself for your reaction, as it's not all about them and how they react to what you have to propose. During the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, you'll see that you feel fearless and nervy. What you aren't anticipating is how they will react in turn or what they might propose back to you.

It's a case of 'if you can dish it out, be prepared to take it,' and that's how February 21, 2024, plays out for you. You might be feeling exceedingly confident, even seductive. You might also think that you can totally predict what your partner's next move will be ... but what if they don't react according to plan? And what if what happens next goes beyond anything you could predict? Moon opposite Venus alerts you to the idea that this could happen.

Also, your best bet for making this a great day for desire, love and seduction is to take it all with good humor. It's one thing to want to play around and kid your lover, and it's a completely different thing to take it all very seriously. In other words, don't. Don't take any of this day seriously. Moon opposite Venus in February introduces the idea of lover's games ... they are for playing, not for taking so seriously that both parties walk away stunned. Keep it light, and enjoy your life together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.