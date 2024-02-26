How Leap Year Brings A Fresh Start To Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

We get an extra day this month, thanks to Leap Year. Some of us are really starting to feel the newness that is promised with the Spring coming soon this week.

With the Pisces season in complete form, we are ready to get vulnerable and start experiencing something wonderful.

We want the good, and we dwell on it. We feel like seeds that have been planted in fertile soil. We want to feel that sunshine as we push out of the dirt and into a new light.

A lot is happening for us during the week of Leap Year. Cosmically, we are made in the shade. And, if we happen to be one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, we'll feel brave, driven, ready, willing and able.

We are uninhibited and curious during this time. Where love goes, we follow, and we follow with bells and whistles tied to our ankles. We want this, and we want to be noticed, too.

Leap Year week brings us the helpful transits of Sun conjunct Mercury for fantastic romantic conversations; Sun and Jupiter to instill major confidence in us as lovers.

Venus square Uranus to challenge us in love and romance. Mercury opposite Lilith to let us know that we, too, can be pretty experimental and curious regarding physical love and affection. Ooh la la, these three zodiac signs are in for it!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the week of Leap Year:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's really all about change for you this week, Gemini. This Leap Year week shows you that you are no exception, meaning you have just as much chance to change your life as anybody else in the world. Sometimes, you hold yourself back because you get it into your mind that you have somehow been 'left out' as if such a thing could be possible in a universe of infinite possibilities. It is during Leap Year week that you see that you are part of it all.

What you'll see is that you're borne aloft with the immense and positive Jupiter energy that simply cannot let you down. You feel it's about time you step up and carry out some ingenious plan. If there's anyone around creating ingenious plans, it's you, Gemini. This is your thing, your gig, and before the week is over, you'll see that your brain is working overtime in all the right ways.

While you aren't that concerned with love or romance during this time, you might surprised to see that your drive towards success in achievement has others viewing you as attractive and desirable. So, things go your way, even when your attention is directed toward those things. What's best about this week is that you believe in yourself again, which puts all the puzzle pieces into the right place.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For the longest time, you weren't all that stoked for new ideas of change, mainly because you got yourself into this dark Winter funk and could not see or remember how good things do get when Spring comes around. And while we're not quite there yet, you can't help but feel as though the week is poking and prodding you into feeling better about the simple act of being alive. You feel it in your bones; something good like an engagement could be coming.

Just the smallest notion that you're not stuck acts like a plow that unearths you from your rut and once again puts you on the right path to light and love. You might notice that your romantic partner feels a similar way, and because of that, the synergy will do the rest. Perhaps all you needed was that tiny little electric jolt, and the rest is history.

You and your partner will take a breath of fresh air in simultaneously, and you'll both realize: 'Here we go again.' You are being given a fresh start, and it's worth getting excited over. You'll see the dark and the cold start to recede from your heart, and you'll recognize within yourself your capacity to love and to feel romantic.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

An interesting thing is going to happen to you during the week, and that is that you will suddenly snap out of this depressed funk that you've been in. Even though you might not think it's real at first, you will slowly but surely start to believe everything will be OK. There's just something in the air, and it starts up there, in the cosmos. Whatever it is, it's making you feel optimistic and hopeful once again.

We've all said things like, "I'm tired of hearing my voice complaining," you'll agree, as you are no longer interested in complaining about anything. This will lead to much better communication between you and your romantic partner, as you aren't starting fights or setting them up for a fall. You are sincerely trying your best this week, and it shows.

And as it goes, one thing leads to another, and all roads lead to happiness. Why? Because you've decided it to be that way. The minute you got sick of hearing yourself complain, you actually DID something about it. Why talk without making an effort? That wouldn't be the Capricorn way, and you, being true to your zodiac sign, are a 'doer.' what you'll 'do' during this week is you'll get yourselves right back on track.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.