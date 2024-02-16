3 Zodiac Signs Make Smart Choices In Love On February 17, 2024

On this day, February 17, 2024, we have the chance to get it right. In order to really and truly 'get it right,' we need to be able to pull back and think things out. Three zodiac signs will find themselves in the position of committing to a love relationship on this day. While that's a fantastic thing, the wise ones amongst us will need to think this through before signing our names on the dotted line.

This day is all about intelligence and smart choices. Yes, we recognize that we are about to make a gigantic move, and the reality is that we don't want to blow it. It's not so much that we are scared to commit, but more along the lines of not wanting to end up disappointing the person who expects 'something' from us. This is the day we sort out the details, and that includes finding out what exactly this person expects of us under the umbrella of commitment.

It's a great day in its way, as it shows both parties that this decision to commit isn't frivolous or spontaneous. Right now, spontaneity has to take a back seat. One of the main reasons for that is that if we are one of the three zodiac signs that will be most affected by Venus conjunct Pluto, then we are here to show that we are thoughtful and conscientious. We need time to think before committing, which doesn't imply that we won't do it. We just need time.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You weren't sure about this whole 'commitment' thing until now. During Venus conjunct Pluto on February 17, 2024, you still might not be that sure. What you are is nervous and ready to take that chance. You love the idea of spending your life with the person you love, but you've also noticed that they don't seem to be mature enough to handle a real commitment. Are they? Maybe they are, and maybe you need a little more time to think about it.

Venus conjunct Pluto is the kind of transit that has you knowing where you want to go with a relationship but also knowing that you can't just leap in unprepared. You feel as though you know this person very well. Yet, they've also shown you a side to themselves that you aren't sure you want to take on forever. Commitment means 'forever' to you. It's more than just being in a relationship. It's a life journey, and for you to commit, you'll need some time to mull it over.

What you do know is that you are subject to change. You want to know that whatever you are about to lock into still affords you room to grow. You cannot think of a life where there is no room to thrive, and you want to make sure that your future partner knows this and understands this to their core. Committing to them is serious stuff, and you'll need time to think it over. They will just have to wait.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

For you to commit to a romantic relationship is not only a huge step for you, it's almost against your nature. That doesn't necessarily mean you can't commit. You certainly CAN, but you thrive best when you know there are no limits involved and things like 'commitment' threaten your very existence. You don't even like the word, and on February 17, 2024, your partner will present the idea of commitment to you. You may have to step aside and think about it first.

During this day's transit, Venus conjunct Pluto, you are going to weigh the value of both lifestyles. The idea of living as a free and liberated person who commits to no one is very appealing to you. Then again, you are in love with someone, and you don't want to lose them. They offer you a life of love, and to have this beautiful dream, all you have to do is commit to them, body, mind and soul. This could be very threatening to you, Libra.

In the long run, there's a good chance that you'll agree to this kind of arrangement. As it stands, on February 17, 2024, you'll want your own space for the time being as this kind of thing takes a lot out of you, and you'll really want to think deeply about the topic. What you know is that you want to be the one who is in control of your own life. So, for you to commit, you'll have to find a way to make the idea your own.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You absolutely adore the idea of settling down with the one person you love, but the only thing stopping you on February 17, 2024, is the question of whether or not you actually do love the person you're with. You feel that's an entirely legitimate question, too, and that you need to figure out if you are to join them in such a commitment.

During this day's transit of Venus conjunct Pluto, you will see that there are a few things about the person you are with that bother you. You find that the good outweighs the bad exponentially. If you go over your history in terms of love and loving people, it's always been this way. You do fall in love, and you do feel the love, but there's always something there that you can't put your finger on. On February 17, 2024, you will use your right to think.

There is nothing wrong with the idea of commitment to you. In fact, it would serve you well if you could trust a person enough to get into this kind of lifestyle with them. So, while keeping a good and positive attitude during Venus conjunct Pluto, you will consider the good, the bad and the ugly. All you need is time for this one, Scorpio. That they give you time speaks volumes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.