3 Zodiac Signs Are Heroes In Their Own Love Stories On February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024, puts so much pressure on us when it comes to love and partnership that it's almost too much. For three zodiac signs, this particular day may have us taking a different outlook on love, which is more realistic and down to earth.

During this day's transit of Moon square Venus, we look at love from the perspective of one who wants to succeed, but not because of what is expected of us. We want to be happy without the fanfare and the Valentine's Day trappings. We want to be the hero in our own love story.

For three zodiac signs, this is the way to go during Moon square Venus. We will see that, while the whole world trips over themselves to do the appropriate thing for their loved one, the expected purchasing of flowers of chocolate. These dinner arrangements are identical to what all the other couples are doing; we are standing back and writing our own set of expectations, and we're doing it to honor ourselves.

We may be partnered or single. It matters not. What's most important on this day, February 14, 2024, during the transit of Moon square Venus, is that we enjoy being separate from the crowd. We don't want to do what is expected of us. We don't want the chocolates or the flowers or the dinners or the rose-petalled paths that lead to scented bubble baths (actually, that does sound kind of nice...) What these three zodiac signs want is to know that love is real, that it's not typical, not planned, and not something that comes with a playbook of expectations. We are writing our own love story on this day, and we are the hero of that story.

Three zodiac signs are the heroes of their own love stories on February 14, 2024:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As someone who really enjoys being an individual, you tend to resent the frantic noise that seems to accompany this day, which also happens to be Valentine's Day. You aren't that sure you want to buy into the great expectations that come with this day. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you feel even less inclined to do anything that is 'expected' of you, especially as a lover.

You have your relationship, and it's fine. You don't feel you need to run to the jewelry store to purchase something you can't afford for the one you love, nor do you feel the need to receive something expensive and absurd just because the television commercials tell you to feel a certain way. You'd rather use the brilliant energy that comes with Moon square Venus to write your own love story, and that is exactly what you will do on February 14, 2024.

In this love story, all is well in your world. You are your partner and know each other well enough to trust that you don't have to buckle down and do things the way others do them simply because they were told to do it that way. In your love story, you are the hero, the person who comes through with the only thing that makes this story worthwhile, which is love. Love is what puts you in the heart of this tale, and you are happy to live it out your way.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On this day, you will take yourself out to a good meal, and you will be happy you did so. Whether you are alone at the table or with your loved one, it does not matter. What's most important to you on this day, February 14, 2024, is that you are happy with yourself, as it's taken a long, long time to get to this place. Finally, you can consider yourself the hero in this love story of yours.

Loving your partner is only part of the story being written here on this day. During the transit of the Moon square Venus, you will know that partnered or not, your life will go on and that you are someone who will always thrive. You are not just the hero in your own love story. You are the goal of your love. You are finally in the right story, and that is the one where your self-love rules the kingdom. You are, indeed, the victor.

February 14, 2024, may be the day for lovers, and you are all too happy to participate, but you have come a long way to know that the only way you can truly give of yourself to another person is by loving yourself through and through. Moon square Venus brings this to you on this day, Capricorn. It is through this transit that you come to terms with what love really means to you. As it stands, it writes you into the lead role in your romance novel.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will take over on this day, as only you know what makes you happiest when it comes to love. The days of relying on others to make you happy are long gone. While others can definitely add to your life's experience, you've come to understand that the first love you need to feel is the love of self. You are finally learning to accept this fact, and it has you feeling as though you are the hero in your own love story.

During Moon square Venus on February 14, 2024, you will forsake the expectations that come with Valentine's Day. You will create your day of love, which is much more about how Moon square Venus hits you than it is about the Zale's Holiday Event that, for some reason, you're supposed to care about. Diamonds are pretty things, indeed, but if that's what love gets you, then you aren't in the mood to be bought.

So much of what makes you the hero in your own love story on February 14, 2024, is all about the idea that love comes from the heart, not from the store. You don't need your partner to prove it with a piece of jewelry. You want the love in your life to be free, to be its boss. There will never be a day in your life when you do things according to the book, and this makes you happy. During Moon square Venus, you are only too proud to love yourself and be the one who makes you the happiest. You are the hero in this sweet tale of love, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.