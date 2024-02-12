3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024, is the day when many of us ask our lovers, 'What do you want for Valentine's Day?' We want to please show up for our person. Even if our partners laugh at us, as this is such a foolish and ridiculous 'holiday,' we might feel as though a day to celebrate our love might not be such a bad idea after all. Why not?

What we have on our side, romantically, on this day is the transit of Venus/Neptune, which will really stimulate our imaginations and possibly even have us telling our partners what we want for Valentine's Day. "Well, since you asked ..." Here's an open opportunity to start up a conversation about anything in the world. If you really DO want something, be it a physical 'item' or something completely different, February 13, 2024, would be a great day to open that mouth and do that asking.

During Venus and Neptune, we feel we have a spiritual connection with the one we love. While we may feel that all we have to do is look at them 'the right way,' our message will be easily conveyed. This transit brings more than just the ability to connect with our mates psychically. This is a great day to show empathy and kindness, to be there for them, to get closer, and to share dreams of the future.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

"Well, since you asked ..." When your partner asks you if there's anything that you specifically want for Valentine's Day or for whenever, this will be your response. That's when they unfurl the list of 'things you want,' much to their shock and surprise. Some of what you want is just a joke. You are taking this day very lightly. During Venus/Neptune on February 13, 2024, it's all about that light feeling and the ease by which you communicate your thoughts with your partner.

The truth is, all you really want is truth and security. You want to know that your partner is being real with you, and you want to know that they are serious when they tell you that they love you. You have enough experience in this lifetime to know one thing, and that one thing is reiterated during Venus and Neptune. You have to live in the truth when it comes to love and romance. Lies will not do, and empty promises have no place in your world.

Neptune energy enlivens your imagination, and that stirs up your sense of humor, which is notoriously hilarious. You have always been a funny person, Aries, and you are also able to tease with good humor, as well. During Venus/Neptune on February 13, 2024, you'll do a little of both, and the best part is that your partner knows you inside and out, and they expect all of it from you ... but that doesn't mean they aren't surprised by you. They are, in all the right ways.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What brings you that close feeling with the one you love is that sense that they can read your mind, and that really comes in handy when you don't have the words to express yourself, which is actually quite rare for you. Sagittarius, as your zodiac sign, is pretty much a master of wordplay. Still, it's nice not to have to spell it all out, as part of that mastery also leads you to blurting and speaking out of turn on a regular basis.

With Venus with Neptune in the sky on February 13, 2024, you'll feel playful. You'll want to tease your partner and have them 'guess' what's on your mind. Naturally, because of your incredible bond, they will guess what you have on your mind and up the game, much to your surprise. This is why you love this person. They always keep you on your toes, and during Venus/Neptune, they will surprise you with their incredible imagination.

What's really nice is that you can relax on this day. You don't have to take the lead, nor do you have to feel as though you need to take control of where the day goes. If you have plans to 'celebrate' Valentine's Day when it rolls around, then you can share some ideas for what you'd like to do during this day, February 13, 2024. What you've got on your side is the dreamy transit of Venus and Neptune at your service.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Venus with Neptune on February 13, 2024, you and your partner will look at each other with a knowing smile, and you will realize that you've gotten past the hard times. Now, if you are both conscious of how you manage your time together, you can set sail on a new adventure, as this day is brimming over with positivity and the idea that everything can and will get better.

You are no longer satisfied to accept things as they are, as so much of what makes up the staleness of a relationship not work is just that. You both gave up, and during Venus with Neptune, you both want to breathe new life into what you both know can work. There is no reason to give up on this, and you are inspired to get to work. Why mess around with buying into the idea that 'all is lost' when nothing is lost? What's lost, as of February 13, 2024, is your sense of failure. No more, Capricorn.

So, here's to new beginnings, as you and your partner decide together that it's so much more worthwhile if you both try instead of conceding out of laziness. Venus with Neptune allows you to see into the future and to know that this future is entirely up to what you do now, during the present. You can write your romantic future if you start page one on this day, February 13, 2024. Go for it. This is your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.