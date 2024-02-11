3 Zodiac Signs Are Open To Change For Love On February 12, 2024

If ever there were a day cut out for a major change in one's love life, it would have to fall on this day, February 12, 2024. this is solely due to the presence and influence of the transit Moon sextile Pluto.

This transit is meant to push us towards change, and not only that. It's here to show us that the change we are heading towards is necessary and good.

While change can often be scary, our fear of it simply lies in the idea that we are heading toward the unknown. We may have a 'goal' in mind, but the variables that get us to that goal are never set in stone. This means we have to take chances and risks. When it comes to our love lives, risks and chances are indeed scary things.

For three zodiac signs, we're going to see how the transit of Moon sextile Pluto inspires us ... and scares us. It's that fear that we need to get over because once we see how much we can gain if we only change our ways and commit to that change, we will also see the freedom that is in store for us.

Change is good, and for these three zodiac signs, we might even see our love lives as bound for glory. as long as we say 'yes' to that change.

Three zodiac signs are open to change for love on February 12, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In an attempt to gently talk with your romantic partner on this day, February 12, 2024, you are going to let your fear get in the way of your words. What's going to happen is that you will come across as pushy and insensitive, possibly even bully-ish.

What's going on is that during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you know that there are changes that need to be made and that many of those changes have to do with you and your behavior.

Knowing that you are part of the problem has you feeling defensive before this problem is even discussed, which puts your partner at a disadvantage as they aren't really sure what's going on. During Moon sextile Pluto, you feel a little raw and vulnerable.

You aren't sure of how to put your thoughts into words, so you lash out. This causes your partner's mind to reel, wondering what they've done to upset you this much.

At some point during the day, you will calm down and realize that the entire point of the day is to talk things out with this person so that the two of you can work out the kinks and issues that plague the relationship. It might not even be that bad, but your defensive attitude will definitely taint the communication, so try to relax into this one, Virgo. Change is good, and it's healthy, and you, too, can transform with it. Open to the idea, Virgo.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are notorious for not wanting to hear anybody else's opinion, especially if it differs from your own. Even more so when it radically differs from your own, as it will on February 12, 2024. When the transit of Moon sextile Pluto asks you to open your mind to change and have a difference of opinion, you say 'no' because this is just not something you want to hear. When it comes to your romantic life, it's the same. You don't want to hear about it.

Still, you are also aware that if things don't change, which automatically implies that YOU might need to do some of that changing, the relationship will be in jeopardy. Honestly, that's not what you want. You may be stuck in an attitude, but you aren't sure that you can move ahead, and even though the idea of transformation is a great one, it's something you want to control on your own. You don't want to be told that you are wrong ... ever.

However, change is needed. It has to be major, so during Moon sextile Pluto on February 12, 2024, you will push aside your ego and hear your partner out. If you really love this person, then you need to take them seriously. They aren't asking you to become a new person. They only want you to be open to the idea that talking about change is a good idea and that if you are open, the next step will present itself to you both, naturally.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are a creature of habit, and if asked whether or not you are open to change, you might say, 'If it ain't broke, why fix it.' It's not that transforming your life is a bad thing in your mind, but you are very, very happy to go along 'as is' without having to think that there's some major change that 'needs' to take place, especially when it comes to your love life. 'My love life? No way!'

Still, on February 12, 2024, during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you will see that the winds of change are most definitely heading in your direction. You're not sure if you are happy about that or not. Does your partner see something in you that you are unaware of, and what could they possibly want to change? Why do you automatically assume it's 'you' who is the problem? What this day brings is the possibility that the change that is needed is not about you but about them.

That scares you, as you fear the unknown to the point where you don't even want to hear about the possibilities. Don't assume the worst, and try to flow with the energy that comes along with Moon sextile Pluto. This is a great and powerfully positive transit, especially for you, Pisces. Try to keep an open mind so that you can explore the new worlds that promise only good for you and your partner. It's all OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.