3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive On February 11, 2024

Everything about this day, February 11, 2024, says 'love,' and for three zodiac signs, the love we speak of is the kind that wants to be in a relationship.

We may have been seeking a partner and going through the motions of dating or having a fling. For some of us, there was always a purpose involved, and that purpose was to end up in an exclusive 'signed-sealed-and-delivered' relationship.

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, we will be very upfront about this request, as we made ourselves quite clear in the beginning. The person we are with is someone we care about very, very much.

We are now ready to let them know that this care has developed into something much greater. We are in love with them, and we can't help but feel as though they are in love with us in return.

This is the day, February 11, 2024, that we see whether or not this love will morph into something other than a fling. We do not want a long-lasting fling. We want to name it and label it.

We want to know that the person we've invested this time into is, indeed, our romantic partner. We will present this idea to them during Moon sextile Venus with confidence and insight that this is definitely going to work.

Three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive on February 11, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, it's come down to it, Cancer. You are now ready to get exclusive with the person you have been seeing. While it was cool to think of yourself as someone who is having a fling, you have always known that if things work out, you'd love for that fling to turn into something substantial. As it looks right now, on this day, February 11, 2024, you and this lovely person are now ready to make it exclusive.

That's how Moon sextile Venus helps you to decide. It influences you to the point where you are no longer scared of the future. In fact, you want to take control of it if you can. This day has much in store for you, and some of it will be way out of your control, as you aren't the only person here who wants to call it an exclusive relationship. The fling got you here; what you do with it now is up to the both of you.

February 11, 2024, marks the beginning of this relationship and will be known to you from here on after as an anniversary. This makes you happy, but Moon sextile Venus has more in store for you, so expect gifts on this day, as well, Cancer. Your decision to go exclusive has melted the heart of the person you are with. They will no doubt show their enthusiasm to you through gifts and displays of affection. Sweet!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Under the hard exterior of yours, you're a super softy. While it takes time to excavate that soft side, if there's anyone who can do such a thing, it's the person you've been having a fling with over the last few weeks. They know you better than anyone, and while this makes you feel vulnerable, you kind of like it a lot. In fact, you adore it. You want to be known, discovered, unearthed. You want a partner, and you see this in the person you are looking at right now.

February 11, 2024, brings you the loving transit of the Moon sextile Venus. While this event traverses the sky, you will see that it's time to take what you have and expand on it. What started as a sweet fling has now blossomed into a rare flower. As far as you are concerned, you are not letting this person get away. Fortunately, they are more than willing to get exclusively involved with you, so get ready for the big time, Virgo!

You may not have been ready before, but everything about this person makes you feel comfortable enough to think that, yes, this is the one for you. You are brave enough to take that chance, and you see it in your partner's eyes. They are filled with enthusiasm and courage, so let's do this thing!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you would ever think you'd be saying on this day, February 11, 2024, is, 'Let's get exclusive.' yet the feeling you have for the person you've been enjoying a fling with has gotten under your skin, and if you are, to be honest with yourself you really want them 'all to yourself.' You are generally not this way, which is all the more reason you listen to your gut when it begs you to get exclusive with this person.

During this day's transit, Moon sextile Venus, everything feels loving and possible. If the change you are experiencing in your heart shows you that you, too, are a teensy bit possessive, well then, why deprive yourself of your truth? Yes, you want them to yourself. Yes, you want them to be exclusive 'yours,' and while this kind of possessiveness is generally NOT your style, ah, well, it looks like you've changed, Aquarius.

Change is good. During Moon sextile Venus, you'll see that life has a whole slew of changes in store for you, and you will also find that it's fun to seek out those changes and adventures with the person you love. You got to know them during the fling, and now it's time to see what Phase Two has in store for this romance. It could be a beautiful thing, Aquarius. Stay open to it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.