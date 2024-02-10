3 Zodiac Signs Are So Lucky In Love On February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024, is a breakout day where love is concerned. With the transit of Moon in harmony Venus, we all might see something suddenly 'snap' when it comes to how we deal with our love lives.

This is similar to a light bulb moment, when suddenly, right above our heads, a metaphorical light goes off, and it clearly shows us what our next move needs to be if this love of ours is to last and bring us joy.

Three zodiac signs will wake up realizing that the one thing they didn't try is what definitely needs trying, whatever that 'thing' is. We hold back at times in our romantic relationships.

We think that maybe our partners will reject us or scoff at us. We dropped back after one negative response, and we never tried again. That is how this day, February 11, 2024, works for us. It reminds us that we need to continue to try.

Moon sextile Venus is what has us understanding that the 'trying' is never done with. We don't just make a suggestion, watch our partner deny it, and then hide under a rock.

This day shows us that we have to be persistent, not nagging, but persistent enough to show that our opinion matters, that WE matter. This is the day our partners see us for who we are, and that's what makes February 11, 2024, so special and lucky.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on February 11, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You love the idea that the world around you perceives you as this freedom-loving charmer and that the image you like to show others is of a person who really has it all together.

During Moon and Venus on February 11, 2024, you will reconcile the image with the real person beneath the facade as you come to realize that image isn't everything and that you need to concentrate more on your actual romantic relationship.

This is a great day for you to come to terms with what exactly you plan on doing with this romance, as the honeymoon phase is over. Now, you've got a person here who is hanging on to your next move. This is a crucial time for you, Libra, as it puts pressure on you and shows you that you have to own up to the idea that you believe yourself to be a wonderful and loyal romantic partner.

Here's the good news: you are just that. You are dedicated and fiercely loyal, and you want your partner to know this about you. While maintaining your cool-as-a-clam image also makes you look like a player, you may find that you are ready for something more serious when it comes to how you 'come off.' Your partner has inspired you to get serious, and during Moon and Venus, that's easy as pie.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel as though you've tried all the tactics there are to get through to your romantic partner, Capricorn, but have you? What's gone on in the past is that you came to believe that you were doing your best, and that was that, end of story. Once you bought into your tale of effort and completion, you forgot that you still had a life ahead of you where your partner would be waiting for changes that might never come.

That's where this day, February 11, 2024, comes in to show you that you can do it differently and that change is not closed down to you. During this day's transit, Moon with Venus, you will suddenly 'see the light,' and that light will reveal the idea that you shut down long ago, and you don't know why you did. What this shutdown created was a chasm in the relationship, and this is something you will work to build a bridge over on February 11, 2024.

Life is good, and you plan on keeping it that way. You want to try again because, as funny as it may sound to you now, you really did give up, and you didn't even know you did. You are lucky to have a patient partner who has always believed in you. This kind of inspiration will see you through, and change will be a welcome addition to your love life. Moon with Venus always comes through with love and beauty and will do so for you, too, on this day, February 11, 2024.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One of the things that happens to you, Pisces, is that when your partner disapproves of something you do, you tend to fall back into your world, where you silently resent them for 'being that way.'

You tend to hold on to that negative feeling for far too long, and you start to build up a certain kind of coldness whenever you think about them disapproving of you. They may have moved on light years ago, but there you are, milking it for all its worth.

On February 11, 2024, you will see that not only is life so precious that it's insane to waste time going over trivial things but that if you really are upset with your person, then all you need to do is tell them to stop 'being that way.'

It's not as if they've done anything 'that' terrible, and for you to hold on to it as if it's life-threatening is a waste of YOUR time, Pisces. When Moon with Venus transits into your life, you will see this very clearly, and you will make a change.

You will also notice that this kind of change is instant and grants you immediate freedom from the resentment of the past. Wow, whatever had you holding on to this grudge was simply not something that was ever necessary. Moon in harmony with Venus frees your mind, Pisces, and lets you know that every day holds potential for you in love and luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.