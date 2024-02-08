3 Zodiac Signs Need To Know They Are Loved On February 9, 2024

During this day's transit of Moon square Uranus, we may fall into the trap of thinking we are either unloved, discarded by those who mean the most to us or simply just plain paranoid. The third option here is more than likely the culprit and may have us thinking things that aren't necessarily true, especially when it comes to who loves us and why we aren't doing so ... right now?

It's February 9, 2024, and we want to be loved. We need it, or rather, we need some kind of confirmation from the people we love that they feel the same way. It happens. We're only human. We might know the truth, but that doesn't necessarily mean we want to hear the truth on this day, especially when Moon square Uranus is running rampant in our imagination.

Three zodiac signs will feel the influence of Moon square Uranus, and we will decide that nobody loves us and that we're all alone in the world. The interesting thing about it is that we know this is false. We're just allowing ourselves this weird little indulgence because for some reason. During Moon square Uranus, we enjoy feeling sorry for ourselves. Perhaps this is how we blow off steam. In the long run, it's all OK, and we'll get through it all. On this day, February 9, 2024, we must go through the motions of needing love and attention.

Three zodiac signs need to know they are loved on February 9, 2024:

1. Gemini, you will be going over old memories of love lost and happy times gone by.

Oh, joy. Still, you tend to do reminisce about the past, and during transits like Moon square Uranus, you really throw yourself down that pit ... just for the fun of it all. The odd thing is that there is a strange kind of fun for you in all of this self-torture. It reminds you that you are alive and that if you can feel pain, well, at least you've lived to tell.

Such melodrama, and yet, during Moon square Uranus, you feel as though something is inspiring about it all. After all, you have a story to tell, a love story that speaks of sorrow and loss ... or is it just that you broke up with someone and that instead of being mad at them for leaving you, you'd rather concoct a story about them that has you as the forlorn hero? This may be the case, imaginative Gemini.

One thing that stays true is that you really enjoy being loved. So much so that you ignore it when it's happening, as love itself has become an ideal to you rather than something you can literally appreciate when it's happening, and that may be why you broke up with that one special person in the past. During Moon square Uranus on February 9, 2024, you will crave the love you lost, forgetting the fact that this person probably still loves you.

2. Scorpio, you'll think too much.

What this day, February 9, 2024, brings you is an open door that allows you to walk through and find yourself in a world of self-pity that can only be soothed by overthinking it out of your system. Anxiety rules on this day when it comes to paranoid thinking. You will have yourself convinced that on this day, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, nobody loves you. Where did all the love go, and why do you feel so needy on this day?

Moon square Uranus is a special kind of transit in so much as it hits you, Scorpio, in ways that are a bit overly dramatic. That's not to say you are being overly dramatic. It is to say that you're taking your negative emotions way too seriously at this time. There are plenty of people who love you and would trip over themselves to show you that love. It's that you don't want 'them,' and so here you are on this day, February 9, 2024, needing love.

Because you are very particular with whom you connect romantically ... which is always a very, very good way to be ... you have isolated yourself to a degree simply because you are super choosy. During Moon square Uranus, you'll see that this kind of isolating behavior has left you feeling lonely and in need of love. All you want is what everyone else wants: to be loved. On February 9, 2024, you'll find this need to be near to desperate.

3. Pisces, you have a situation that you won't do anything about.

What we are talking about is your need for love and your ultimate lack of interest in finding it. You have taken yourself off the market and out of the picture. In your mind and heart, you have perfectly good reasons for doing so. The reality is that you don't want your heart broken again, and it's best to play it safe for now.

On February 9, 2024, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you are to see that you might have taken this isolation thing a little too far as you really feel lonely and needy at this time. The real problem is that you don't know where to turn with this need for love, as you've burned a few bridges getting to this isolated island that is now your protected life. On one hand, you are happy to be in control. On the other hand, you are desperately needy for love and affection.

Know that you are not alone in this kind of feeling, Pisces. It is not that misery loves company, but the truth is that this is quite common. We all need love, and we all want that love to come in the form of another warm human being. Sometimes, we open our hearts and get what we need, and that's a sign for you to do the same, perhaps. You feel you need love and Pisces, which means YOU will have to do something about it. It's all OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.