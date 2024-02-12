Why Valentine's Week Is Filled With Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

We may not all 'believe' in Valentine's Day, but we can admit that there's a weird kind of pressure that we all buy into, whether we want to or not. It makes us all feel as though we have to live up to the Valentine's Day vibe and mindset.

We prepare all week long for it. We make dinner reservations, we 'set the tone at home,' and we hang around anticipating presents from our loved ones.

This kind of nervous attitude can make or break us, which is why so many people turn off this kind of romantic pressure.

However, during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, we may see a resurgence of romance and excitement simply due to the fact that we have the planet Venus influencing so many of our moves this week.

There's also a lot of Mars energy working right beside it, which creates a fascinating dynamic and will have three zodiac signs feeling very adventurous and provocative during this time.

The balance of Venus' and Mars' energy works so well during February 12 - 18, 2024, that we will feel charged up and renewed in our love lives. Valentine's Week does not disappoint!

Why Valentine's Week is luckiest in love for three zodiac signs, February 12 - 18, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Things work out well for you during the week, and why? You will accept nothing less than excellence; your main focus is on your love life because it's worth it. You feel as though you've been given valuable insight, and with the enormous amount of beautiful Venus energy at your fingertips, you feel as though there is nothing you can't make happen when it comes to love, sweet love.

What's going on with you, Taurus, is that you are no longer available for losing; yes, that's right. You don't accept defeat any longer as you see the entire world as your oyster. You will enjoy this life and participate in what makes it work.

You are kind and loving to your partner, but you've also learned that all of the good stuff starts within your person, and that's what you'll be working on from February 12 - 18, 2024.

While this week is dedicated to lovers, don't forget that you are the number one love in your life, and you will tend to yourself with care and love. The person who loves you feels this way for you because you are so full of confidence and self-esteem. Your self-love works wonders when it comes to bringing love out to share with others. This week allows you to shine in ways that are yours alone.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes this week so filled with love for you lies in the fact that during this time, you and your partner will have crossed the threshold of good communication, which opens the doors for you both in the future. Saying what's on your mind and sharing your expectations is not only good for the relationship, but it knocks down the barriers that keep you withholding from each other. You'll see plenty of deep conversations take place during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024.

You've also got this February 14 'thing' going on, which, of course, means Valentine's Day, and while neither of you subscribes to this idea as meaningful, you may see that it's not a terrible thing to let go of that idea and just celebrate your love on this day. Why not? OK, you're used to being the rebel who doesn't believe and sees the whole thing as one big commercial monstrosity, but is it all that bad? Have a laugh at yourself over this one, Cancer, as you might find that Valentine's Day goes rather lovingly for you. Ha!

You and your partner have found yourself at the next phase in the relationship, and at this point, you know where it's headed. The days of hidden resentment or secret suspicions are gone. You are at a very brave place now where your love is concerned, and the two of you will know that during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, this love is real. It's going to last, and you will both make sure it does. Nice.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week has you reminiscing and going over old memories of the relationship you are still in, and all of it makes you very happy and proud. The two of you, meaning you and your romantic partner, have seen the highs and the lows, and here you are now, and you're still together. Because of the powerful cosmic influences that take place during this week, you'll have a chance to go over some of the lesser moments as well, but you'll both feel as though you are the winners of a very hard game to participate in.

It's true; love is no easy thing, yet you and your partner have invested the time. Valentine's week, you'll want to spend some quality time together, reviewing some of the great moments while discussing how you got to this place and perhaps where it's leading. Between the Jupiter transits and the Venus vibes, you will surely feel secure and happy in the love you've created.

What you can know for sure is that your partner respects you and never tries to overstep their boundaries. You have come to really enjoy this kind of respect, and it's shown you that, yes, indeed, you need your own space, and you just happen to have found a partner who really enjoys giving you everything you need. This is a beautiful week for sharing love and memories, Pisces, and you will find great love in the smallest of romantic gestures.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.