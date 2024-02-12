3 Zodiac Signs Could Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week, Due To Mars In Aquarius

Now that we're midway through February, many of us feel as though the time is right to get on some of those promises we made ourselves just in case we haven't yet done what we said we were going to do now.

As it goes, part of the 'new year' plan was to end a relationship that we know has no real future, so this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, is 'the week.'

During this week, we will see how the three zodiac signs navigate the ins and outs of breaking up. We will also see some very obvious influences come at us through the many powerful transits here to work with us and get both parties through a week that could be hard to handle.

This week starts us off with an Aries Moon, which will signal our 'start date.' We needed that firm decision, and Aries brings it like no other. With Mars entering Aquarius shortly afterward, we may feel as though we need to defend our turf, which will help us stay focused on 'why' we feel the need to end this relationship. Our Venus transits conjunct Pluto and squares the Moon, which shows us that breaking up may be hard to do, but it is indeed doable. Three zodiac signs will successfully end their relationships.

Three zodiac signs could fall out of love and end their relationships when Mars enters Aquarius this week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are at that place in time where everything seems crystal clear. You know exactly what your next move needs to be. This week, you won't see this as 'easy' but more along the lines of necessary, and with that kind of impetus, you'll do what is needed, whether the work it takes is simple or difficult.

You are very concerned with making this ending as short and 'sweet' as possible, as you are not here to hurt anyone. Both of you have already suffered the slings and arrows of simply being in a romantic relationship together, and if it's come to this, then so be it. You both know it has to stop now and that it cannot go on any longer. This decision took a long time to arrive at, but now that it's here, you can hesitate no longer.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 14, 16. OK, if there's any breaking up this week, you'll want to be in control of how it goes down. You'll find that your strongest mental days fall during the transits of the Aries Moon, Mars conjunct Pluto and Venus in Aquarius. These are the transits that will give you the backbone you need to stay focused and graceful. You want what you want, but you don't want to make a mess out of the other person, so hang on to your kindness, Aries.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that you fluctuate back and forth during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, in so much as you might want to split one day and then regret that choice on the next. You may also have feelings of wanting to say nasty things to your partner just to vent your frustrations, but that's the wrong tactic for you to take. If you can keep your temper throughout this breakup, you'll feel so much better about yourself.

Try to approach your partner with kindness, as you both know this is a hard thing to do and that neither of you is jumping up and down with joy over the whole thing. Understand that they are just as hurt and worried as you are, and while this ending is inevitable, it doesn't have to be done with anger or facetiousness. Try to be kind, knowing that the breakup will happen, and you will eventually be free of this person.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 14, 16, 17. What's good to know is that you are about to do this for the sake of improving both of your lives. You have both realized that this relationship isn't working, but that doesn't mean you have to keep at it. You'll see that there's way too much transformative Pluto energy surrounding you at this point to waste time bargaining over the things that you both know cannot be. Focus and kindness are the keys to this week's success, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The week of February 12 - 18, 2024, brings you a feeling of both dread and inevitability, Sagittarius. You know this has to happen, and it brings up so many old memories that you might find that you cannot speak at times. You didn't want this to end, but you look around at the present, and all you see are great reasons to walk out that door right now as we speak.

What you know is that you need change, and you need to admit this to yourself as well. So, it's not only that you need to change. You have to get around your pride to admit that what you've been accepting as a love relationship is really not that good for you and that you were the one who said 'yes' to it all. The times are changing, and this relationship has now come to its official end.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 14, 15. For you, Sagittarius, it's a matter of timing and patience. You aren't fond of the idea that this big breakup will occur during the week that holds Valentine's Day. Your attitude is also one of 'now or never,' and you both know that the sooner this takes place, the easier it will be as time goes on. With Mars in conjunct Pluto and Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll find the right words to help you along this difficult journey.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.