Relationships Get Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 4, 2024

Well, if there's one thing we can probably bank on, it's the idea that during the Sagittarius Moon, nobody will let anyone else push them around. It just so happens that on February 4, 2024, we will have one such transit.

The very nature of this cosmic event is a celebration of freedom and free thinking. Being controlled by another person is a near-impossible situation, and during the Sagittarius Moon, we will free ourselves in the event of such an occurrence.

Being in a controlling relationship is something we don't sign on for but might find ourselves stuck in after a while of being with the person who ends up controlling us.

We don't realize it's happening until it's too late, but as they say, 'better late than never.' During the Sagittarius Moon, 'late' is just a part of the escape route. February 4, 2024, brings the truth right to our faces, and the Sagittarius Moon brings the open door that allows us to leave.

Even though we may have consented to how our partners controlled us, it's not all that easy. On February 4, 2024, we will very much know that this is not what we want, and not only that, we will have the guts and the nerve to end it.

This doesn't necessarily mean we'll end the relationship, but the control part? Yeah, that's a goner. Bye-bye. Bring on the new understandings.

Relationships get better for three zodiac signs on February 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are about to experience a very strong astrological influence, and that is the Sagittarius Moon, on February 4, 2024. You already know yourself as a great dreamer and one who can manifest according to will if you so choose.

During the Sagittarius Moon, the extent of your dreaming will be unlimited. You will feel as though you are some kind of grand magician with all the power of the universe right there at your fingertips.

During the Sagittarius Moon, you will suddenly be able to see certain things in your life, leading to important decision-making. You feel good about the choices you make during this time, and while some may concern your love life, you are ready to step up and do what is necessary to create the right environment for that love to thrive.

You are complete with the idea that you, yourself, need change and that taking a deep look into your soul will release all the toxins that come along with your particular stubbornness.

You know what you've done to create certain negative situations in your life, and with the help of the Sagittarius Moon, you will see very clearly that if you focus hard, you can attain greatness on whatever path you choose to stay with.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

February 4, 2024, might be one of the better days of your life, Scorpio, and while that's saying a mouthful, it's true. During the Sagittarius Moon, you will see something that absolutely requires your attention, and you will know that there is no longer any time left to push it aside. Whether this is about health, your romance or even your job, you know that during the Sagittarius Moon, you cannot help but be focused and determined.

You have a mindset of positivity on this day, as there is much about the Sagittarius Moon that brings the idea that 'everything is going to work out.'

You can't feel down about this day, February 4, 2024, as everything there shows you that you can both accomplish near miracles and plan for more in the future.

You feel as though you are in charge of your own life, and that feels good and soothes your Scorpio soul.

What you'll also see happening is that if you are in a romantic relationship, the dynamic might change around a bit as you finally feel as though you've both become 'equal.'

There is no more need to compete with the person you are with, and they no longer feel the desire to play the role of 'boss' around you. During the Sagittarius Moon, it's nearly impossible to control another person, so ... enjoy your freedom!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While the Sagittarius Moon is not something you experience often, when it does show up, as it will on February 4, 2024, you will take full advantage of its feeling of peaceful determination.

What are you so determined about? You have it in mind that you want your life to run smoothly and that in order to do so, you have to lay down the law ... which means you'll be confronting certain people in your life on this day.

Oh hey, it's all very, very good. You feel as though the Sagittarius Moon gives you the courage and the nerve to do what you must do, and what you must do is something you find to be incredibly good for you and the people in your life.

It all revolves around telling the truth, and you've repressed this truth for a long time. February 4, 2024, shows you that it's time to say what's on your mind, knowing that all will go well if you simply ... spit it out.

You are in good cosmic hands during the Sagittarius Moon, and you will find that your positive intentions are met with positive acceptance. What you want is not such a hard thing to grant, and you may see that so much of the 'difficulty' was in your mind. This transit allows you to free your mind and your conscience, and truly, on February 4, 2024, all will go well in your world. Nice going.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.