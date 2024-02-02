3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Obsess Over Their Ex On February 3, 2024

Before the winter leaves us, no matter where we are in the world, there's still a chill in the air that brings on memories and thoughts of days gone by. It's just something that we can't help during February, and whether we're in cold climates or a tropical paradise, this time of year always has us returning to the land of the lost, where we inevitably think about the loves we once knew.

February 3, 2024, is one such day. With the transit of Moon trine Neptune backing it up, we may find that for three zodiac signs, this day holds much importance to us as it will send us right back down Memory Lane, where we will end up spending much of the day thinking about and remembering someone who was once very special to us: our ex.

There may be nowhere to go with this kind of thought; it may just end up being a reminiscence that we indulge in. We aren't necessarily going to reach out to this ex, but then again, we may end up doing exactly that. Moon trine Neptune taps into our thought process more than it inspires action. We will be wrapped up in thought on this day, February 3, 2024, and for some of us, that might be pleasant ... or sad.

Zodiac signs will obsess over their ex on February 3, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You cannot stop thinking about that one person who hurt you, and so much of the reasoning behind this is not only because they hurt you or you feel traumatized by them but because you really loved this person, and you know they loved you back. The whole thing is tragic because you know deep down in your heart that it's a bust, but you can't help but think about this person now and then ... and sometimes more than now and then.

February 3, 2024, brings you one such day, and with the help of the transit Moon trine Neptune, you'll be living in memories that you can't help but indulge in. You aren't fond of this person at all anymore. In fact, if you saw them on the street, you'd probably turn away and walk in the other direction. You aren't living in a dream world, nor are you waiting to reunite with this ex of yours. You can't stand them ... but that doesn't mean you don't think of them a lot.

So, you'll do your time in the world of memory, and then you'll return once again to the land of the living. It's all alright, Aries. As you know, this is just how it goes in your life. You can't just wipe them out of your mind, as there is no 'sunshine of the spotless mind' that exists. You'll deal, and you'll cope, but during Moon trine Neptune in February, you will be dedicated to thoughts of your ex, alone.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The only reason you continuously think about your ex is that, in your mind, you haven't replaced them yet. Yes, replaced, as that is what you believe you need to do to get this person out of your subconscious. You don't like thinking about your ex, especially because you know your ex never thinks about you. The whole thing feels so unfair, and you aren't happy about the time you spend in memory of someone who doesn't give you the time of day.

On February 3, 2024, during the transit of the Moon trine Neptune, you'll be so lost in thought that you might get angry at yourself. You really and truly want to progress in this life, and you detest the idea that you've given this person so much power over you, considering the fact that they moved on long ago. Here you are, still glowering and brooding over a breakup that you could never get over.

What you do know, however, is that this is part of your life and that, on some level, you choose to stay stuck. Knowing this may just be the first step in 'un-sticking' yourself. You CAN heal from this, Gemini, and you don't necessarily need a replacement person to make it real for you. You do have the power to move on, but you have to agree to it inside your mind. Make it a point of moving on, and as they say ... Just Do It.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you have done with the memory of your ex is that, for the sake of drama and storytelling, you've made your love story into something it never was, and you know it. But you've also convinced yourself that this ex of yours was much more than they ever were. You have seen that you are re-writing history where the two of you are concerned, and you've been called out on it by friends. People don't remember this 'great love story,' so when you moan about your ex in public, nobody knows what you're talking about.

On February 3, 2024, you can't stop thinking about your ex because the weather has you remembering them and some of the things you used to do together. You really did have a relationship with this person, but it wasn't all that great. What you had was a friendship, and during Moon trine Neptune, you'll realize that what really upsets you the most is that you were always in 'the friend zone.'

You wanted this to be a lover thing, but it wasn't, and so you choose to rewrite the story so that you can feel worse about this now. Leo, do yourself a favor and face facts; first of all, it's good to have friends. Second, if your relationship with the person you call 'ex' wasn't really much more than a friendship, then don't bother torturing yourself over fiction. Your truth right now is beautiful. You had a friendship, and now it's over. There's a whole new world of experience waiting for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.