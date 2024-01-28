3 Zodiac Signs Meet Their Soulmate On January 29, 2024

Because this day, January 29, 2024, brings us a challenging transit such as Moon trine Mars, the love we may find on this day is the kind we either fight for or have worked very hard to get. For those of us who have been single and looking, the tendency to give up is strong; however, during Moon trine Mars, we may find that the right person shows us on this day...out of the blue.

There's a better chance of us meeting our perfect love match on this day than on other days because there's an odd kind of 'positive desperation' involved with the transit Moon trine Mars. It's as if we're ready to give it 'one last shot' and in that attempt, we literally find what we are looking for. And for three zodiac signs, January 29, 2024 seems to be 'the day it happens.'

There's no guarantee that things will last, but we may find that we are ready to take that chance. We've waited this long, so why not act on the opportunity that's being handed to us? This transit, Moon trine Mars, is positive and feisty. We may come on strong and hold fast to our ideals, but we are ready to bring it, meaning we're sleeping on this one.

Zodiac signs who may meet a soulmate on January 29, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you thought it would never happen to you, you'll have a chance to eat your words on this day, January 30, 2024, as it looks very much like the perfect match that you never thought you'd meet makes themselves available to you. You've got a lot going on for you during this day, Aries, and having the transit of Moon trine Mars on your side certainly doesn't hurt. You have had it in mind that you want someone 'perfect', and while that definitely leaves some 'wiggle room,' you're pretty much in touch with the specifics.

You know that you won't settle for 'much' less than what you have in mind. And you are perfectly justified in wanting the kind of person you want because life has shown you that it's not good to just settle for less. Settling for less is the last thing you'll do in love and romance, and lo and behold, this day's transit of Moon trine Mars allows us to meet someone who lives up to all of your standards.

Naturally, those standards are built around what you believe is excellence, which is all you plan on giving yourself. You know that you are going to make an incredible partner, and so you really are looking for the perfect match. You won't tolerate anything less than Aries material, and that's not a terrible standard to hold anyone up to. January 30, 2024, puts this person in your vision. Now, the rest is up to you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon trine Mars puts you in the position of power, Scorpio, as you feel in charge of your actions and can tell the difference between what is good for you and what is all wrong. On January 30, 2024, you will once again meet someone that you connected with on a dating app, and the difference between this day and all the previous days is that this one brings forth the one person you can finally call your 'perfect match.'

You aren't living in a dream world, though. Ideals and perfect matches don't really exist...or do they? What you do know is that if you're to spend your very precious time with another person in the name of love and romance, then this person better wow you in ways that you find to be surprising but positive. You are tired of negative people and bad vibes, and being that you don't plan on bringing them yourself, you want the same kind of upbeat attitude in return.

While all of this sounds like you need to be in control, it's more along the lines of not wanting to go backward or allow in the wrong kind of vibe; you know what you want in a love relationship, and fortunately, that's a very doable thing, one that you will see manifest as a perfect match for you, on January 30, 2024, during the helpful transit of Moon trine Mars.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gone are the days when you are flattered by kind words and compliments on your appearance or talent. All that stuff is nice, but you are looking for substance; you have to keep in mind that the person who must love you has to be someone who accepts you as you are this very second. You are tired of impressing people with your talent; yes, that's all good and well, but you need someone who can see past the fringe benefits.

On this day, January 30, 2024, you may want to set aside your jaded attitude and be open to the idea that your perfect match has seen you in all of your faded glory, Sagittarius, and...they want to know more about you. You must see this as good, as this is actually what you've wanted. Don't let fear get in the way; let the transit of Moon trine Mars do its good work. Let it meta your armor so you can let love into your life.

If you are able to stay open, you'll see that not all people are the same. There is a person who is meant for you, and they will catch on to your signals on this day, January 30, 2024, so do yourself a favor and go with it. Don't miss this chance. Do not automatically conclude that they are only in love with what you can produce; you have a heart and a soul that need love. Let it take place. Let it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.