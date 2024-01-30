5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On January 31, 2024

A beautiful day awaits everyone today, on January 31, 2024. The energy is wholesome and endearing. Five zodiac signs, out of them all, will have the best experience (and horoscopes) under this influence. They are Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, Cancer and Aries.

With the Sun in Aquarius standing out as the main astrological benefactor, the powers to be are in favor of the weird and wonderful. So let your maverick side out of the closet. Let your inner child run free. Whether that looks like the Mad Hatter or the Heavenly Venus, you will be able to craft (and manifest) something potent now. What should it look like? Ask yourself.

Moon in Libra's relationship with Jupiter in Taurus is also being highlighted here. So don't be surprised if your relationship with love and your loved ones becomes a focal point today.

After all, if they are part of your life, they are part of your soul's journey and must be considered, too, as you move forward. If that makes you cringe away, that says something. If that makes you feel good, that says something, too. Now's the time to be honest with yourself as you unleash your authentic self into the world. Ain't nobody has time to waste on the wrong things and folks when the right ones are calling.

If you feel called to, light a black candle today to help you purge your insecurities and fears. It will help you step into the future with more confidence and drive. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 31, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 31, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 11 am

Libra, there's power in living authentically and dressing in a manner that reflects that. Embrace this principle today and walk into the world with your head held high. Anyone who feels threatened by it is never your friend. That's okay. The cosmic forces are pulling strings behind the scenes right now to connect your path to your true soul tribe.

Also, if you feel called to, lose yourself in the thrill of dancing today. It will lighten your soul and unburden your heart. It is even better if you invite your significant other to indulge in it with you!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Swimming

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Virgo, reach out to the elders in your family, whether they are your grandparents, parents, uncles, or aunts, and ask for one piece of advice they think you need to hear right now. Make sure they understand you want only one. Consciously or unconsciously, this will enable them to act as cosmic messengers for you today.

You can also go swimming today or immerse yourself in a ritual bath to unlock your psychic gifts or draw out messages from your subconscious. Just make sure you note down what you discover lest you forget!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Best time of the day: 7 - 9 pm

The energy today may feel boring to you, Scorpio, but take heart. Something is brewing for you behind the scenes. The more patient you can be right now by staying calm and keeping everything mundane, the easier it will be for the cosmic forces to align everything for you perfectly.

You will also benefit from leaning into spirituality through prayer, communion, meditation, or some other practice. It doesn't have to be done solo, either. Invite your friends to join you if you feel that would help all of you bond better and share a beautiful experience.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Engaging with the weather

Best time of the day: 10 am

Cancer, your creative talents are immense. They need a nudge from you to get started. So do that today — give it a nudge and then be prepared to be mind-blown. You are uniquely positioned right now to channel the blessings of the universe into your creations.

Also, if you feel called to, interact with the weather today in solitude. Whether it's raining, sunny, or something else, just sit by the window or outside and allow your mind to be open and free. Beautiful messages and insights await you on this path.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aries, the old must sometimes be torn down to allow something new to be built in its place, especially if resources are limited, and you need to recycle the old to create something more efficient. That's the gift and hidden blessing of the day for you. Lean into it hard and watch what happens!

You are also encouraged to dig your dancing shoes out of the closet and let your soul sink into soulful expression through your body and its movements. If you are brave, this path promises to be magical, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.