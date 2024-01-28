5 Zodiac Signs With Sweet Horoscopes On January 29, 2024

Interesting lessons and opened eyes await people today, on January 29, 2024. it promises to be an uplifting and freeing experience! So watch out for some cosmic shenanigans that are blessings in disguise. Of course, five zodiac signs — Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Aquarius, and Sagittarius — will benefit the most under this influence. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

With Uranus in Taurus trine Mars and Mercury in Capricorn standing out as the main astrological drivers today, we are urged to remember those who came before us and contributed tremendously to the growth and thriving of the world we live in.

Whether they are historical figures, army veterans, celebrities of today, or even community leaders or grandparents who are not known beyond your small circle, now's the time to acknowledge the good they did when they could have easily chosen to be self-serving and grasping.

Then, turn the focus inward and acknowledge one (or more) good turn you, too, have done in the past that required tremendous courage or going against the grain of your personal normal. Small or big, everything counts. After all, you never know what kind of butterfly effect it might have had on someone else's life.

If you feel called to, light a candle today and send your gratitude into the ether and then leave a basket of fruits as an offering next to it as it burns. If a basket is too much to ask for depending on the climate or other factors, make an offering in counts of three. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 29, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 29, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 11 am

Taurus, today's energy has a curious feel to it. Trust your intuition under this influence, and you will be golden. If you observe any signs and synchronicities, note them down and try to decipher their meaning at leisure.

You will also benefit from cooking a meal for yourself today as an act of catharsis or simple joy. It doesn't have to be anything elaborate. Even boiling some noodles and then tossing it with meat (or veggies) and garlic oil will do.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Sleeping

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, love is in the air for you today! Perhaps Valentine's Day fever, too? (Especially if you are in a long-distance relationship.) Let your soul soak up this beautiful energy and rejuvenate itself. The more you lean into your creative side, the easier it will be for you to experience the greatest joys of life.

Interestingly, you are also urged to sleep properly at this time so your mind is well-rested and strong for what's to come. You are about to level up soon and need this.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 am

Today, Virgo, some quiet time spent alone or with loved ones is in order. Allow yourself to be introverted and just enjoy the peace, silence, and well-wishes. Your soul will thank you for it, especially when the Lunar New Year 2024/Spring celebrations begin.

Also, try not to please anyone else today and focus exclusively on yourself and your needs. Everyone deserves to be pampered like this from time to time. Why not you?

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Being unconventional

Best time of the day: 7 am

Aquarius, open your ears and listen carefully. You will find yourself learning a lot more when you do this. Plus, those intuitive nudges are actually help from the cosmos for the path ahead. With Pluto in Aquarius, you can bet that the next two decades of your life will be intriguing, starting now.

Also, there's no need to flaunt your unconventionality at this time and try to convince others to support you. Instead, live it like a second skin and make your unconventional side seem completely normal. You may not know it, but to a large chunk of people in the world, this unconventional way is perfectly normal. So why should you allow anyone to cast it as not?

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Routines & schedules

Best time of the day: 10 am

Patience and perseverance will take you far, Sagittarius. Today's energy urges you to set the pace and follow through at whatever speed you are comfortable with. What it looks like in the short run doesn't matter; what truly matters is in the long run.

Also, try to stay on top of your routines and schedules today. Now's not the time to start anything new. Now's the time to make sure what you have already going on is done to perfection.

