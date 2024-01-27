5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On January 28, 2024

Love, friendship, and cherished care are in the air on January 28, 2024. Are you ready to allow the universe to fill your soul with the essence of soft beauty, romance, and sweet desires? Ready or not, it's here! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, the energy is strongly influenced by the Sun in Aquarius' relationship with Uranus in Taurus. It's an odd combination, no doubt. Uranus is the ruler of Aquarius, so the blend will feel more like an exotic cup of tea — to be sipped slowly and admired — than a dare that's likely to go wrong.

Under this influence, you will fare well if you allow your spirit to relax and be free. After all, societal expectations can poison new ideas, original thinking, and dynamic solutions. Yet, all that is required is to keep pushing the population forward and changing things that must be changed for the betterment of everyone and the world.

Only this change doesn't have to feel like a tooth being yanked out at the dentist's office. It can be refreshing and adventuresome. Plus, with Jupiter in Taurus adding a small weight to the forces, don't be surprised if you find a pot of gold at the end of this particular rainbow(s). Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 28, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 28, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Art

Best time of the day: 10 - 11 am

Leo, it's good to solicit the advice and opinions of others before embarking on major life journeys, especially when you have limited life experience. Don't let that subvert the voice of your intuition. Strike a balance between accepting good advice, rejecting the bad or irrelevant and the voice of your soul.

Engaging with art projects can help you tune into yourself better and stay grounded as you try and accomplish this balance. Who knows? Something truly genius may come out of these endeavors!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Virgo, keep your secrets close to your chest, but be observant of the world around you to fine-tune what you know. You have the support of the cosmic forces and will be fine regardless of who or what tries to become an obstacle on your path.

If you feel called to, adopt a daily breathing ritual into your life that helps you start the morning on a positive note. It will enable you to do what's right for you without getting swayed by the wrong.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on is nostalgic music

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Daydreaming can be a boon or a curse, Cancer, depending on the time of the day and life situations. You don't have to worry about that now. Anytime you find yourself drifting off into a daydream, quickly note down your thoughts once you emerge from them. Your psychic talents are heightened now, which is just a side-effect of soul immersion.

Also, if you suddenly feel the desire to listen to songs that you used to love when you were younger, go for it! Nostalgia can sometimes unlock many insights, helping you step into the future with great purpose and willpower.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Confronting conflicts

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Scorpio, you have the universe backing you up now. Don't be afraid! As long as you stick to the path you know is right for you, you will emerge victorious in the end. You don't have to worry about the folks who enjoy being a thorn in your side. Karma will take care of it all for you.

Interestingly, some of you will benefit from directly confronting some people who are trying to undermine you or cast doubts on your competence. Sometimes, keeping quiet can have more harmful effects despite the illusion of peace and survival in the moment.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Sleep & relaxation

Best time of the day: 2 am & 10 am

Pisces, charge forward with pride! You are on your victory run right now and will cross the finish line soon (or soonish). The more you lean into your maverick side and shrug off any attempts of self-sabotage or external sabotage, the more glorious and true you will emerge in the end.

Just make sure you get adequate rest and sleep. It will help you go farther and faster than those who skip this. Plus, your dreams can be a solid source of inspiration, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.