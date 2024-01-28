3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On January 29, 2024

While we'd all like to think that maintaining a love relationship should be easy-breezy and beautiful.

We all know that it takes more than just showing up with a bouquet of roses; romance takes time, effort and the ability to face our own selves.

We have to be able to compromise and communicate, and something 'getting there' is a rough road.

We'll experience such a transformational road on this day, January 29, 2024, and we will know it as good.

During this day's transit, Moon trine Mars, we will see firsthand what it takes to keep a love relationship afloat, and we will also have to deal with the idea that perhaps we need to play a big role in the change we know needs to take place.

For three zodiac signs, this means that this day, January 29, 2024, will come with a conversation that might be a little 'confrontative.' But that's Mars for you; it's all war, war, war...but in this case, 'war' leads to victory.

And so, we will learn the hard way to meet our mates head-on and accept them as they are, as well as bend to their will, even if we feel offended by their requests at first. Aw, it's not that bad, zodiac signs. Compromise will make this work, so let's get off our pride bandwagon and chip in. This could be a very special day for love...let's make it a lucky one.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 29, 2024:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

"We're gonna fight for the right to paaaaaarty!" Well, that's basically the lyric that follows you through your day on January 29, 2024. You are down for the fight, and that doesn't mean fists and physicality, but it most certainly does mean that you and your romantic partner know what you want out of the relationship. It's the 'getting there' that might cause friction, but you're up for it, as you really do want what you want...and you know you can get it.

This day, January 29, 2024, is fun. It's not hostile, and it's not a takeover of emotion. This is the kind of day that can only be fun if both parties are very used to each other and can roll with the romantic punches, so to speak. You'll be hitting each other with insults and teases all during the day, and because you're working with the influence of Moon trine Mars, you'll both probably end up laughing hysterically over it all.

This transit, Moon trine Mars, is not for the weak, and you are, by no means weak. You are ready to say what you mean and mean what you say, and so is your partner. This is what sets your relationship apart from the other romantic couples you know. You are both radically honest with each other, and you aren't polite, either. You go right for the meat and potatoes, and you don't hold back. During Moon trine Mars, all this really means is that you and your partner will be having a load of fun...your way.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you are totally offended by the idea of you being hot and cold, so long as nobody really catches on, you may realize that on January 29, 2024, sending mixed signals will definitely get the response you want from the person you want it from: your romantic partner. You may be a tease or very playful, but what you aren't is to the point. You make a point of beating around the bush just to get a rise out of your partner, and your unattractive behavior delivers exactly what you anticipated.

And it is good. And it is fun. That's basically all you and your partner are about on this day, and with the transit of Moon trine Mars backing you up, you'll find that it's 'any which way but loose' when it comes to drumming up that kind of fun. You are used to teasing the heck out of each other, and if this kind of behavior is something that others can't deal with, then you're all the more appreciative that you DO have someone who can deal with it.

What you'll get to experience on January 29, 2024, during Moon trine Mars is honesty and aggressiveness. Every now and then, you like to play fight, just to get to the point where the making-up must come in to save the day...and it always does. You aren't afraid that battling it out with your partner will ruin anything because you're both totally aware of the lightness behind it all. You fight for the sole purpose of making up. Success!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There's definitely a part of you that likes to think of yourself as 'the ruler' in the household, and while both you and your partner definitely share the kingdom, you like to shake the dynamic up every now and then to make them feel as though they are here to serve you, and not the other way around. It's all in good fun, and the two of you do this every once in a while. You like to play games with your partner, and that is basically because the two of you have established real trust.

During the transit of Moon trine Mars, you might find that your love games are really bold and that if others saw what you did in the privacy of your own home, they'd flip out and instantly take to the internet to report your 'strange behavior.' Well, let them think whatever they want...you feel as though what you have with your partner could only arouse jealousy in a bystander, and you really don't care how they interpret your private life, as it is, after all, private.

And so, during Moon trine Mars on January 29, 2024, you and your partner will spend the day doing things your way. You will shout and laugh and kid each other into a frenzy; you will spark new ideas and giggle over the stilly stuff that you remember, as your life together is made up of many hilarious moments. All of this is built in love and respect, and only the two of you know how to do this relationship justice. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.