3 Zodiac Signs May Go Through Heartbreak On January 28, 2024

Since this day, January 28, 2024, already represents 'the end of the month,' we can probably guess that, as it goes with endings, they sometimes bring other endings, as well. What we will see on this day is the end of a love relationship, or rather, the acknowledgment that the end has really come. It's a sad day for those of us who experience this kind of 'slap in the face' heartbreak, but such is life, right?

So, we win some, and we lose some, and it's all part of this 'thing called life,' as the late singer Prince would say. What makes the heartbreak so realistic is the transit of Venus and Saturn, which shows us in no uncertain terms that what we have...while sweet at one point...can no longer be 'as it is.' We've changed, they've changed, and the love dynamic is just not what it used to be. This is how Saturn's energy, when in harmony with Venus, works.

What hurts us most during Venus and Saturn is recognizing the end. It's like something just 'stops.' We can't fake it, and we can't jump-start it; it's so real that it hits us like a brick wall. We cannot pretend that we can just snap out of it. What hurts during Venus with Saturn is that this is not a dream, and we can't wake up out of it. The heartbreak is real.

Three zodiac signs may go through heartache on January 28, 2024:

1. Gemini

Well, nobody wants to think or be told that they are slated for heartbreak, but you kind of knew this one was coming, Gemini. On January 28, 2024, you will recognize something that has been bothering you for a very long time, and that is that what you suspected about a certain person in your life has been confirmed. They have lied to you, and now it hits you like a ton of bricks. It's real; the truth of it all is inescapable. Venus with Saturn brings you this reality, which may be hard to deal with.

What you really don't like about 'this reality' is that this person lied to you. It's not so much about what they did or who they did whatever they did with...it's the fact that you trusted them and believed them, even after you confronted them on what you really thought was a lie. And still, they lied, and you took their word for it, feeling as if you showed good faith that they would have to live up to their part of it. Which...they did not.

This is what creates heartbreak for you on January 28, 2024. During the transit of Venus and Saturn, you will see that no amount of belief in this person will make them a truth-telling person of trust. They have gone against your will, and they have hurt you. They did not wish to hurt you, which is why they kept on lying to you, but lies always have a way of coming to the surface, as they will on this day, January 28, 2024.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What really bothers you most on this day, January 28, 2024, is that you finally get it; the person you love and have been loved by just isn't into you anymore, and can it get any more rough than that idea? You really banked on the idea that this person would be your life mate, the one you could trust forever, so much so that you gave them everything you had, figuring that they'd never betray you. And yet, here you are today, during Venus with Saturn, and the truth has become so obvious...they are no longer into you.

And it feels so wishy-washy; you aren't even being betrayed in a gigantic way...your person hasn't cheated on you. They've simply lost interest, and you almost wish there was more to it so that you rant and rage against the machine...but there is nothing more to it, and that's what's so heartbreaking. You've been made to feel heartache because your partner is uninterested. No drama, no flair, no big deal. Just...no interest. That hurts more weirdly.

While it's not really your style to second guess yourself, you won't be spending this day, January 28, 2024, wondering if you did anything wrong, as you don't see yourself that way. During the transit of Venus and Saturn, you'll simply laugh at the cosmic joke that has you, knowing that the love of your life is bored by you and needs to find something more interesting than you. You can hardly believe it, but still...it hurts.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What really bothers you on this day, January 28, 2024, is the idea that the person you were involved with at one point is now saying things about you that you find to be wrong...and humiliating. It's as if this person wants to impress someone else, a new lover perhaps, and because they are so emotionally immature, they look to you as the nearest gag reel to refer to. They put you down, as well as all the love the two of you once shared.

It's not fair, and word of it gets back to you on this day, during the transit of Venus and Saturn. You gave this person so much of your heart and soul, and while it ended and you were OK with it, they're still out there, badmouthing you as if you were some kind of bargaining chip that makes them look like they have experience in the world of love. What a jerk! And here you are, feeling heartbroken over this idiot's treatment of your precious memory.

You don't want to go cold, and you don't want this to affect you to the point where you suddenly change your positive attitude on love and romance, and yet, it's stuff like this that really grinds your gears. You are so majorly disappointed that this person, who was free and clear of your judgment, has now made themselves the star in your negativity show. You resent that they've put this on you, and you may wonder if your judgment is off balance. It hurts, and it shouldn't have to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.