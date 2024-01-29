3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

If we're at that place where we can admit to ourselves that this is it, we are no longer in love, so what's the point of continuing with the relationship? Then it must be January 29 - February 4, 2024, and we must be one of the three zodiac signs most affected by this week's aggressive transit lineup.

We are moving from January into February, and this crossover tends to spur people into action; we can no longer get away with being lazy or stubborn when it comes to following through on something we planned on doing by now, and for many of us, that includes ending a relationship that we've come to recognize as 'not going anywhere ... with a vengeance.'

Right at the top of the week, the Moon opposite Neptune sort of jump-starts our minds, letting us know that we can't keep this inside our heads any longer, and being that it's flanked by Mars trine Uranus, we know that we're not off base by wanting 'out' of this relationship.

While Sun trine Moon, midweek, may have us going over some of the 'good times,' we will quickly regain ourselves as Moon square Pluto shows us that progress depends on forward motion, not on a trip down Memory Lane. We are doing it ... this week. We're ending our romances because we know it's what must be done.

Three zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships January 29 - February 4, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

First off, let's begin this by saying that during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you feel good, Gemini, and feeling good makes you know that what you're about to do is the right thing. Yes, yes, it's sad to think that this is the week that ushers in the 'big' break up. You both knew this was coming, so in a way, getting it done with is a relief, and you'll feel this in your heart: you are doing the right thing. It just 'feels' right.

Moon trine Mercury starts you off on the right foot. This tells you that you need to bring out your thoughts about ending this romance so that your partner really understands the 'why' of it all. You don't want to walk out on this relationship without being understood, and you certainly DO want to hear what they have to say on the matter as well.

Moon square Venus allows the two of you to air your grievances ... with respect for the other person. Neither one of you wants to hurt the other one, and 'hurting the other person' is what got you to this place, so with the idea of 'no more hurting,' both you and your soon-to-be ex will sort things out in a way that will end it amicably, and with the possibility of perhaps resuming a friendship in the future.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

At first, you don't really want to admit it to yourself, but the change you hunger for can only occur if you end your relationship. This person represents the worst times in your life. While your association with them doesn't necessarily define the love you've shared, just seeing this person triggers you into behaving badly, and change wants nothing to do with this kind of bad behavior.

Between Moon trine Pluto and Moon square Pluto, you will finally come around to know that there is only a one-way direction, and it is forward. In order to move along, you have to separate yourself from that which pulls you backward, and the person you are presently in a relationship with is that very person. During the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you are going to have to tell them what's really going on ... and they are going to have to listen.

You might not want to approach your partner, however, which is why this move could be potentially troubling for you, but you know that breaking up is inevitable. If you are ever able to stand on your own two feet, then this is the way it must be. You may shock your partner with your request, but deep down, they will know and acknowledge that you are right. Because you are, Scorpio. You are right.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might feel as though you are being torn into a million pieces during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, as the transits of Mars trine Uranus and Moon square Venus make you feel as though you owe everybody an explanation for whatever it is you are doing, privately, with your partner. The whole world seems suddenly so very interested in the idea that you and your partner are about to break up, and it's kind of sickening.

This week, you feel like you're the center of tabloid-type gossip, and you really resent and detest it. This isn't anyone's business but yours and your partners, and yet, it's more than likely your partner who 'leaked' the news to family members. And they probably did it to get sympathy or to make you look like 'the bad guy.' This is another reason why you want to end it with this person; they are all drama and very little substance.

With a Scorpio Moon coming your way on February 1, you're walking into the new month with strong conviction and a good sense of who you are in all of this. You aren't going to let your partner turn this into a war that's on display for others to gawk over. No, this is real, and you are seriously ending the relationship. It will be best for your partner to start getting just as real as they can only deny it for just so long.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.