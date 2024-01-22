5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On January 23, 2024

One step forward, two steps back, that's the energy on January 23, 2024. That's not necessarily a bad thing! Of course, five zodiac signs will understand the fullness of this blessing the best — namely, Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces, Aries and Leo — but that doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

With Venus moving out of Sagittarius into Capricorn, we are in for a treat. Flighty romances and "should we or should we not" situations will be put to the test, saving countless hours (and heartbreak) for one or both partners or leading to an unexpected happy ever after for both. So speak your mind and be true from your heart and let the cosmic forces take care of the rest.

The relationship between Lilith Retrograde in Virgo and Sun in Aquarius is also highlighted. If you have struggled with finding your place in the world because of your gender, personal identity, cultural background, or something else, this energy reminds you to carve the path that others can walk on behind you.

Why not? Every grand figure in history was once an obscure nobody. Do you think you don't have it in you?

If you feel called to, spend some time journaling your thoughts on the future and your dreams of your place in it. You can also create a vision board to help you manifest some of it into reality. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 23, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 23, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Creative hobbies

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Taurus, you have sweet dreams in store for you, and love is so beautiful it will make your heart cry out in delight. Let your poetic side take over as you go through the day. You will see and experience things more deeply and be better for it.

You are also urged not to procrastinate on your creative projects. Don't worry about perfection. It's overrated anyway. It's more important to be a learner and enjoy being better each day.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 am

Capricorn, spend time with your family and make the experience count for something. Your blessings lie here. So be open, listen more than speak, and truly engage with your loved ones with love and not as a chore.

If you feel called to, you can come up with an impromptu plan for a vacation too that gets everyone excited for the future. Or take the family to the local amusement park or adventure arena and have fun!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Swimming/interacting with water

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am

Pisces, be careful of the people you interact with romantically, especially if you are single. You are glowing brighter than ever at this time and have the full support of the cosmos behind you. This, unfortunately, tends to attract energy vampires and wagon-riders who would try to steal your luck for themselves. Don't let them succeed.

You may also benefit from spending time in and around water, whether at the local swimming pool or by a river or lake. If nothing is available to you, do a ritual bath and cleanse your aura so you can continue to be a magnet for good luck.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Mirroring

Best time of the day: 7 am

Aries, trust your counsel and don't let anyone convince you that you are naive or foolish. You are not. Wisdom comes in a lot of shapes, sizes and weird forms. Your version may not be understandable to them, and that's okay. You have the cosmic forces backing you up, so there's nothing to be afraid of.

Interestingly, some of you will benefit from taking part in an acting workshop where you can indulge in the mirroring activity. It will lead to some unexpected insights and conclusions.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Competitive spirit

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, the energy urges you to turn inward and focus on catharsis. You have extraordinary blessings waiting for you just around the corner. If you don't unburden yourself now before you find them, you stand the risk of letting them go or sabotaging yourself.

So let your competitive side take control and lean into purging your spirit with everything you've got. You will thank yourself later for this.

