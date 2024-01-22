Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 23 As Venus Enters Capricorn

If we are to make sense of this day, January 23, 2024, then we should start by understanding that this day is practically cut out for 'making sense.' We may even laugh at how everything seems to work out on this day due to the idea that we put our minds to it and did the right thing. Intellect rules the day, and so does practicality ... when it comes to love.

All of this is possible and will show up very obviously in the lives of these three zodiac signs because of the transit of Venus in Capricorn. The planet Venus has moved into the astrological zodiac sign of Capric. On this day, January 23, 2024, we will see responsible behavior, relationship equality, appreciation for quality and elegance, and a patient approach to love. Wowsers!

We're not challenging the system or fighting the 'man' on this day. We are working within our parameters to create and establish what is right for you and what 'us' means as a romantic partnership. This day is lucky, but it's not about sweet displays of affection. Venus in Capricorn brings us the knowledge that this relationship takes work, and work is exactly what we are happy to bring. We are content and focused on January 23, 2024.

January 23 love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs, when Venus enters Capricorn:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have worked very hard to get to this point, and what's really interesting and fun for you is that your point seems to have reached your partner, as well, and they really do get it; this takes work. This takes listening and communication ... this takes effort and stamina ... and you have it all. The great part? So, does your partner and all of this give you oodles of hope on January 23, 2024, during the transit of Venus in Capricorn?

Nothing kicks the trick in like a whammy of practical thinking, and you, Taurus, are very good at this kind of solution-oriented living. You've done your time in the land of the excessively selfish, and you've learned all your lessons the hard way. Yes, you're a graduate of the School of Hard Knocks, but you graduated with honors and you are now a legendary alum. You rock hard and you make the right moves on January 23, 2024.

You and your romantic partner get to experience the thrill of knowing there really is a plan, and you both get it totally: spontaneity if for someone else. You can't just 'wing it,' and you both know it. Sure, there's always time for surprise and spontaneity. Still, as of this day, during this transit, Venus in Capricorn, it's all about getting the strategy together so that your romantic relationship can go on and on and on.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This day, January 23, 2024, smacks you upside the head and lets you know that you've been given a second chance ... at life, at love and in health. Yes, that is right; you need to grab life by the ears now and get on with this thing because you and your partner have both come to recognize that you've wasted way too much time dawdling around, thinking something was going to come around to save them both or you. OK, it's not coming. You are the ones who need to save yourselves and during Venus in Capricorn, you'll do it. Oh yes, you will.

You might not have all the strength you need, but that doesn't mean you both have to cash it all in before it matures. You have plenty to live for right now, and January 23, 2024, comes at you like a raging bull and shows you that both you and your partner have to move out of the way or get poked ... badly. The great party? You respond. You wake up. You channel responsibility and practicality and you get out of your way.

And Virgo, this is fabulous, and the energy that you'll stir up during this time is going to be healing and inspiring. Yes, you are still in the running for America's Top Model ... or something like that. Whatever. You and your partner are not out of the game yet. During the transit of Venus in Capricorn on January 23, 2024, you will see that all it takes is the mindset of success and that you have that within you. It's going to work. Know it!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Whatever you had worried over the last few weeks clears up on this day, January 23, 2024. During this very special transit, Venus in Capricorn, you will once again regain yourself and your control. You and your romantic partner merely needed a small vacation from the stress and pressure of work and everyday life, and now that you're back in form, you feel as though you can tackle the world and all of its issues.

How very practical of you, Capricorn, and yet, this is what works for you and always has. As long as you and your partner are honest with yourself about your needs, as in ... the need for privacy now and again ... then all is right in the world. You have developed a great communication style with your partner and this allows for the flow of truth. Neither of you is intimidated by the idea of hearing or speaking the truth. In this way, you get to say what's on your mind ... even if it means you need to be alone.

Your relationship reaches new heights of understanding and care on this day, January 23, 2024. You can safely say that you trust your partner with your emotional state. They are not going to startle you and surprise you with something too desirous or too dramatic ... and that is exactly how you like things to be. Predictability and routine work very well in your happy world, and during Venus in Capricorn, you'll master it all. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.