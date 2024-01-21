3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity In Chaos On January 22, 2024

We are about to have a very interesting day, as January 22, 2024, brings us the transit of Moon square Neptune, and while we may see some very creative moments, many of those moments will be forged in pain, as so much of art is. We have a chance, on this day, to make something great out of something that gives us sadness. We are able to take confusion and make clarity of it, but there's a price to pay here, and for three zodiac signs, that price will be paid.

Moon square Neptune taps into the reservoir of emotional sensitivity, and we may find ourselves attuned to the others of others, perhaps to the point where we absorb their feelings, as in an empathetic reaction. This transit also touches on idealism and fantasy, as well as confusion and illusion. We might not know what to think at times, which is why art and creativity will be helpful as an expression on this day, January 22, 2024.

We take the suggestions of others to heart on this day, which could be a good thing or a bad one, depending on what they say. We are vulnerable to the influences of others, which may end up throwing us off course if we have an original plan or schedule for the day. These three zodiac signs will make the best of it, no matter how rough the day may be.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 22, 2024

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This day, January 22, 2024, may have you questioning your dream plan, as you may end up thinking that you have deluded yourself into believing in something that might not ever happen. This could relate to the person you are in a romantic relationship with, or it may span out over something like career choice. Have you chosen the right path, or are you just kidding yourself? These questions will stimulate your imagination during Moon square Neptune.

You feel as though someone is influencing you in your life and you aren't quite sure if their influence is good ... or bad. You like what this person tells you, and yet, you see that their influence in your life seems to upset others, and this disturbs you. What's most disturbing, however, is that you aren't sure if you care if their influence upsets others, as you may be very vulnerable to what this person is telling you.

Whatever is happening, you'll see that during Moon square Neptune, you want to think on your own. You'll take in as much advice as you can but there will be a moment when you'll want to break free of everyone's advice and suggestion, and you'll need this time to be on your own. You need time to think. It's definitely positive and it will work out, but you have to get there and you have to get there honestly.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that on January 22, 2024, you will be a little more emotional than is necessary in order to make a few 'real' decisions. There is something that is needed of you, and in a way, you are made into this 'important' factor that puts pressure on you and has you reacting to it in weird, emotional ways. You may suffer from confusion during this time, as Moon square Neptune has a way of pulling at your nerves and creating for you a feeling of uncertainty.

While you don't want to have to ask for time, you may find that you have no real choice in the matter as this pressing decision that is upon you cannot be made in a hurry. You need your time alone, to think things through, and you will find that during Moon square Neptune, it's best to think before acting. If anything, this transit really is good for showing you that you need to think things through.

What you may also see happen during Moon square Neptune is that while you're thinking things through, others are trying to influence you, and you may find that you are highly sensitive and vulnerable to their suggestions ... which is NOT a good thing. If you can find a way to pull back and just be on your own during this time, you'll come up with the best decision you can make ... on your own, without influence.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may find that during Moon square Neptune on January 22, 2023, you'd rather do it all your way, as you have your ideals and fantasies and if you can't be approved for them, then you don't care. You are quite tired of the opinions and suggestions that come with family members, and your friends don't seem to be doing much good either when it comes to supporting the way you wish to live your life. So, that's that, then; if you can't find support through friendship, then so be it. You just don't care.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll be happier on your own, figuring things out by yourself, because you'll notice that everyone and their uncle would just love to show you how to do it. You are quite over the idea of being told what to do, and you've started to see that people just can't resist telling you how to live your life. Once again, so be it. It's not as if you're listening ... because if you were listening, you'd go out of your mind.

You know yourself very well and you know that if someone suggests to you, it might very well bury itself in your mind where it becomes a living, breathing thing, and that is what you will fight against on this day, January 22, 2024. You are not interested in being a puppet for someone else's idea simply because they know you'll react a certain way. This day is for you to figure yourself out on your own.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.