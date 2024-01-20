3 Zodiac Signs Let Go Of Toxic Friends On January 21, 2024

January is always a month full of false hope and odd stops. We start the year out filled to the brim with optimism, but we all seem to find that we're pushing ourselves in order to achieve some kind of ideal; we want the first month of the year to be a testimony of our amazing accomplishment. New year, new us, right?

On January 21, 2024, we will wake up out of that trance and really start the work needed, knowing that all the days that lead to this date and this day's transit of the Waxing Gibbous Moon were part of the plan. We are only really beginning the work now, and part of that work is all about getting rid of the old and bringing in the new.

For the three zodiac signs, this means confronting the idea that not everyone in our life is a friend, nor are they healthy; we have surrounded ourselves with toxic friends, and that can no longer be done. We are deep into the first month of the year now, and we have to throw out last year's trash finally. Get out your Hefty bags. We have work to do during the Waxing Gibbous Moon.

Three zodiac signs end toxic friendships on January 21, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're of the opinion that as long as you 'get there,' it doesn't matter how long it takes, and January proves that you in large, obvious ways. You've had something in mind for a while now, in fact, since last year, and that has something to do with shaking yourself free from the more toxic relationships you've had in the recent past. You have come to see that not everyone who calls themselves your friend is actually a 'friend.'

On January 21, 2024, you will find that the Waxing Gibbous Moon helps you see just a bit clearer in so much as now you know that this is the day you make those moves to rid yourself of the toxic friends that are in your life. You really want that fresh start, and you know that you can be lazy at times, so it's now or never for you, Gemini. January 21, 2024, blows the whistle on toxic friendships and lets you know that it's time to bolt.

Because you aren't that concerned with being polite, one of the first things you'll do on this day is confront a certain person in your life, point blank. You aren't here to soften the blow; you know this person has deceived you and betrayed you and you're not into second, third and fourth chances. That's for a much more forgiving person and during the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you do not have forgiveness in you. It's time to take out the trash, Gemini. Hoist it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

At one point in your life, you liked to think of yourself as a very social and amiable person, and it's true. You've always been there for others and you've always done your best to show your best side to those in your life who need a friend. After a certain point, however, you've noticed that so many of these so-called friends were only using you ... to be an ear or a deep pocket. You are there for them, but they are not there for you, and January 21, 2024, shows you that nobody's lining up to help you when you need it, as you do on this day.

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you will reach out and find that your toxic buddies have no time for you, and it's not because they are cruel about it or even obvious ... it's that it's YOU who reaches out to them in your time of need and not the other way around. None of these toxic pals are checking in on you, and being checked in on is exactly what you need right now. They're not even 'too late.' They are 'no shows.'

The more you think about it, the angrier you get because you know that you'd go through hell and high water to help them out, and you wouldn't have to be asked to do so, either. So, where are these helpful friends of yours? They are nowhere. And that is why on this day, January 21, 2024, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you will give them the ol' heave-ho and tell them all to remove themselves from your life as you don't need that kind of poison in your life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The trash people keep on clawing at you and you have come to wonder if they will ever stop. You've been part of something that includes a lot of people, and you somehow become top of the heap ... literally. You don't want this position anymore. You know you are popular, but popular among who? People who use you. People who smear your name. People who hook their star to your cart so that they can seem cooler than they are. Toxic people with no life of their own.

Oh, how tiring this is for you, and as of January 21, 2024, you will bid them a final adieu and tell them all to fend for themselves. You are no longer there for them to use or attach themselves to. You never asked to be their hero, and you want nothing to do with them now. You just want your life back and you no longer want to owe them this endless faux friendship, which is why, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you will end your ties with them once and for all.

And it all happens because that one person pushes it too far. You might have stuck around, but that one person spoke lies about you and those lies made them seem like a much cooler person to others. They tied themselves to you, and they had no right to do so so you will make a public statement disowning them from any kind of acquaintanceship. After this day, this person will be removed from your world in totality. Buh-bye.

