The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Worst Fears Come True On January 20, 2024

Whenever there's a transit that is as 'risky' as Sun conjunct Pluto, which occurs on this day, January 20, 2024, we tend to believe whatever is on our minds, and that's not always a good thing. While it's one thing to stand firm in one's convictions, it's also a phobia that could become blown out of proportion during a transit like Sun conjunct Pluto. This is a day for exaggerating.

The Sun, as an aspect, shines down on everything we perceive ... even our self-doubts, anxieties or fears. When conjunct with Pluto, this transit can turn into a monster when it comes to how we perceive the lesser qualities in ourselves, and for three zodiac signs, that could turn into paranoia, negative expectations, and perhaps even the fear of fear itself.

One of the tricks this transit, Sun conjunct Pluto, plays on us is in the way we start to dwell on that which terrifies us, which could range in any number of specific topics. We may fear illness and subsequently create illness for ourselves ... the same goes for rejection, lovelessness, failure on some level. Pluto transits always refer to some kind of change, and often negative ones ... this day may just bring out some of our worst fears.

Worst fears come true for three zodiac signs on January 20, 2024:

1. Aries, you fear success.

If only you could just stay on track when it comes to any of your many brilliant ideas, Aries. That's the thing with you; you don't stay with one thought. Being that you're an incredible thinker, you tend to latch on to one idea, and then you think about it to death. In doing so, you take that one great idea and find a way to destroy it in your mind, which in turn, causes you anxiety, stress and grief. And it's a vicious circle.

During the transit of Sun conjunct Pluto on January 20, 2024, you will take a good thing and you will do your 'thing' on it, which means that whatever is presently really good in your life, you'll seek to find all that is wrong with it. Guess what? You'll find it in abundance, too. You go out of your way to project the destruction of that 'good thing' and with the help of Sun conjunct Pluto, you manage to make your worst fear about it come true.

You just can't let things go. You hold on so tightly that your fingers break and while you try to convince yourself that this kind of overthinking and evaluating is a good attribute, all you ever seem to get out of is angst and worry. If only that were enough to break you of this bad habit, but during Sun conjunct Pluto on January 20, 2024, you'll be right back at it, like a dog with a bone, chomping away until there's no pleasure left.

2. Leo, you fear being out of control.

You tend to think that you really are some kind of magic person who, by virtue of their personality, can create any kind of situation and you tend to believe that you are charming enough to sway everyone. Because you are, at times, unstoppable, even pushy or arrogant, you tend to push way too hard and on this day, January 20, 2024, you will go so hard that you'll see some serious pushback.

During Sun conjunct Pluto, you believe in yourself, and while that's a good thing, you are somewhat out of control, as this self-belief has you thinking you can manipulate other people beyond their self-control. You get it into your mind that a certain thing must be, and then you push to make it so. On this day, January 20, 2024, you will notice that the one person you really wanted to influence wants nothing to do with you.

So, yeah, an ego burn is coming your way, Leo and the harsh part of it all is that during Sun conjunct Pluto, nobody is considering how hurt you'll be after the deed is done. You may be responsible for causing the pain that's coming to you, but you've been so pushy that all anyone wants to do is get away from you. You may have to lick your wounds in private because on this day, January 20, 2024, everyone is going to flee the scene.

3. Pisces, you fear being alone.

The last thing in the world that you want to see happening on this day, January 20, 2024, is for the person you've wanted to see for so long to turn around and leave you by yourself. That's what's going to happen. During Sun conjunct Pluto, you'll be happy to get together with a friend or a family member that you haven't seen in a while. You also have problems with this person that you want to get off your chest.

In doing so, you'll be so abrupt and insensitive that this one person whom you really wanted to see will look at you as if you're some kind of creep. What the heck is it about you that needed to be that harsh they will think. You will offend someone so deeply on this day that you'll be the problem, not them.

You are without grace on this day, and even though you feel that you might have been trying to do the right thing by communicating your feelings, all you'll end up doing during Sun conjunct Pluto is offending this person to the point of them leaving you for good.

Your fear of abandonment will be made manifest on this day, January 20, 2024, and you won't have time to make it up. Once you see in their eyes what you've done, you'll know that your cutting words are now irrevocable. Well, it looks like you really told them off, didn't you, Pisces? Do you feel as though you were a rousing success? Because as it looks, all you've done is see your biggest fears come true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.