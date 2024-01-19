3 Zodiac Signs Confess Their Love On January 20, 2024

During the Gemini Moon on January 20, 2024, there will be several of us who were born under three specific zodiac signs who will think through and formulate a place of action when it comes to telling the one we are in love with that we feel that certain way about them. The Gemini Moon encourages us to think first before speaking. This lunation allows us to process intelligently before leaping on in.

This day, January 20, 2024, brings good fortune with it, as all decisions are made by going about them the smart way. We are not acting on impulse during this time, nor are we being overly emotional, even if our hearts are completely overwhelmed. We are careful to take a minute to pause before revealing our intentions, and our love will be confessed on this day ... properly and with aforethought.

We will see that the reason why we want to plan and take our time is because this love really does mean a lot to us, and we don't want to make any mistakes. We are aware that our confession may go nowhere ... or it may be reciprocated, and for those reasons, we try our best to present ourselves as gracefully as we can.

Three zodiac signs confess their love on January 20, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can't help but feel as though you've waited long enough, and not just to tell the one you love that you love them, but for love itself to enter your life and become a reality. You've always been picky and particular and on January 20, 2024, you'll feel the time is right and that whatever you choose to do on this day, during the transit of the Gemini Moon, it has to be the right move. You aren't interested in hesitating, and that's because you don't see any more reason to do so.

You are confident that the words that will come out of your mouth on this day, January 20, 2024, will reach the heart of the person you love and that they will respond kindly to your confession of love. You mean it with all of your heart and soul, so why wouldn't they warm to the idea of, perhaps ... loving you back? Stranger things have happened, correct? This day lets you feel safe about taking this kind of chance.

While getting a good response is definitely part of it all, what really means the most to you on this day, January 20, 2024, is telling the truth and showing yourself as an open and honest person. During the Gemini Moon, you feel as though you can trust yourself to deliver the message of love without frills and false advertising. You have only yourself to bring to the table, and on this day, you feel very good about that offer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The one you have had your eye on is no stranger to you, although the confession you have to bring them on this day, January 20, 2024, may come as a surprise. But the great part is that the surprise may make them very happy, as this person is very receptive to you, and they always have been. What may have started as a friendship has turned into the possibility of something more, and you, during the Gemini Moon, are willing to take that chance to find out.

It will be during the Gemini Moon that you get up on your nerves, tell them like it is, and mince no words. You are graceful and warm ... but not so eager that you scare them away. Your desire is tempered into style and humor, and this always gets this person's attention. They have always admired you for your ability to charm and delight, and they, too, have deep feelings for you.

January 20, 2024, shows you that there is an untapped reservoir of love within them that is waiting for you, and when you do finally confess your love to this person, you will see that it was only a matter of time before they did the same to you. The feeling you have for each other is mutual, and this day may go down in romantic history for both of you during the Gemini Moon.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may find that your patience is at an all-time low and that you can no longer plan and strategize a perfect time to confess your love to the person you've held at bay for far too long. You know that you've been scared actually to come right out with it for fear of rejection, but there's something about the Gemini Moon on January 20, 2024, that puts the pressure on you in terms of getting out your confession.

In other words, you don't want to wait any longer, and on this day, January 20, 2024, the words are now made flesh. This is the day you come right out with it; you manifest your inner thoughts in words and those words speak of your love and desire for the one person who has claimed so much of your attention in the past few months. It is time to speak your mind, Aquarius, and you know it. You can't let this day go.

It will be on January 20, 2024, that you muster up all of your courage and confess your love to the one person who deserves to know your truth as it is. During the Gemini Moon, you will be gifted with verbal finesse and confidence and you may also feel as though it's your first and last shot. You have never told them your feelings before, so ... why the heck not now? If not now, then when? 'Someday' doesn't cut it for you anymore. Go for it, Aquarius. Make it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.