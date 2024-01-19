3 Zodiac Signs Conquer Their Emotions On January 20, 2024

This day, January 20, 2024, may see many of us withholding our emotions for fear that if we show too much, we'll be taken advantage of. We want to be seen as the excellent people we are.

While we don't wish to come across as overly sensitive, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, we do not wish to put too much of ourselves out there, as we don't want others to cross the line.

While this day comes with its fears for three zodiac signs, we will definitely see that our fears are based on reality and realistic experiences.

We may want to get over those challenges, but we are still learning from previous mistakes, and we don't want to get ourselves in trouble accidentally again. We are a little raw on this day, January 20, 2024, and during Moon square Saturn, we strive for emotional stability.

What makes this day particularly rough for these three zodiac signs is the whole idea of being rejected simply because we are withholding our emotions. We don't want it to go that far.

We want a fair shake, and we very badly want to be understood. All we require on this day is for others to have patience with us as we work it out. Some of us may withdraw or retreat before starting, while others may take that chance and deal with whatever comes our way.

These three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on January 20, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The minute you feel brave enough to get up, get out and do what you planned on doing during this day, January 20, 2024, that's the moment Moon square Saturn comes in and shuts you down, Cancer.

Wow, that's harsh, isn't it? Yet... that's how it feels during this day, as you can't really tell why you just decided to stop, just as you were all revved up to go. That's how Moon square Saturn works. It puts the stop sign up and if you're prone to stopping, then stopping is what you will do.

You don't trust yourself on this day, and you don't like that feeling at all. You feel as though if you open your mouth to speak, you'll end up hearing jeers of laughter coming from an unseen mob of bullies, all of whom are waiting for you to make a terrible blunder.

No such mob exists and so much of it is in your mind. You are in a state of self-about on this day, January 20, 2024, and you can't seem to find your confidence anywhere.

Moon square Saturn introduces to you the idea that maybe you've been wrong about something all this time. What it doesn't do is suggest that you might be right, and that's why this is a harsh transit to deal with, especially if you're feeling even slightly sensitive on this day, January 20, 2024. so you may end up staying put and not attempting much in terms of action on this day. You may have a point in withholding, too, as it's not a bad idea to protect that heart of yours.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you want to feel is doubtful on this day, January 20, 2024, especially considering the big deal you've made about this day and all that you're here to show everyone. You wanted to prove yourself to someone on this day, and what the day seems to bring you is this foreboding landscape of mistakes that are waiting to be made ... by you. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you can't help but feel as though you're walking into a minefield.

What started with high hopes has now morphed into this weird anti-Leo feeling, where stuff like confidence seems to elude you altogether.

You don't like feeling like this, and you resent yourself for buckling under pressure ... but where is this pressure coming from? Not your friends. Not your work life or your romantic partner. The pressure starts in your mind and is exacerbated by Moon square Saturn.

Saturn energy can work several ways, but when the transit of Moon square Saturn, it usually leads to withdrawing from social commitment or slinking back into the shadows ... just to feel safe. As a Leo, you want to be 'out there,' ready to show the world what you're made of and during transits like Moon square Saturn on January 20, 2024, you won't be able to get that magic into motion. It's OK, Leo ... some days you're on, and some days you're off.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you said you wanted to be alone, you didn't mean you wanted to be ostracized and pushed completely out of the loop. While that's not exactly what's happening on this day, January 20, 2024, you might feel as though the whole world is ganging up on you. They aren't, though; it's just the way Moon square Saturn blows through town and upsets your world. It's a temporary state and it will pass, thankfully.

You rarely like to wonder if you are being rejected or not, as you don't like giving others the power to reject you. You are the person who will remove yourself from a situation prior to any thoughts of rejection just so that you don't have to admit to yourself that you are, perhaps, disliked. Most people do like you, Libra, but it will be on this day, January 20, 2024, that you mistake someone's disapproval of your style for genuine dislike. No such thing is happening.

But, during Moon square Saturn, you will wall up your emotions and pretend that you feel nothing. You've done this many times and you do it so that you don't have to face the idea that maybe 'someone' in the world doesn't like you. During Moon square Saturn, you will face the idea that this makes you vulnerable. You don't want the image of yourself as the eternally cool, confident Libra to be busted.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.