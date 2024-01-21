Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love This Week After Venus Enters Capricorn On January 22

January seems to have stirred the pot for three zodiac signs, and this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, shows us that we're in the running for a good love life with much luck and good fortune. This could be a real turn of events for these three zodiac signs, as we might not be expecting things to be 'that' good or that different.

What's happening is that because Uranus is going to direct during a time when there's so much positive Jupiter energy going on, those of us who have been resistant to love and romance are going to have a change of heart during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024. We can't help it. Suddenly, love is on our radar, whether we've asked for it or not.

So what constitutes 'lucky in love' might be translated as 'possible in love,' and for these three zodiac signs, this is all sudden and shocking. We've got the Moon sextile Jupiter at the same time as Venus enters Capricorn; this spells realism and possibility. with the week ending with Venus trine Jupiter, it's as if we're finally getting a chance at this wacky game called, 'love.' Bring it.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may not want to think of it this way, but because of your experience with love and romance, you've sort of taken yourself off the market, so to speak, just to avoid any unnecessary heartbreak. You've done your time in Heartbreak Hotel and you feel that your time spent there was intentional. You may have fallen in love here or there, but the reality is you haven't really been ready to allow the real thing to happen.

During the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, there's a very good chance you will connect with someone who lets you feel as though you can trust them and that relating to them won't necessarily end up in heartache and pain. This is a new feeling for you, this trust. You aren't sure what to make of it at first, but the feeling just keeps getting better and so, well, you go with it.

Venus energy is all around you this week, Cancer, and it opens your eyes to the idea that life really is beautiful and that you certainly aren't finished with love. You may find that you have moments of sheer giddiness during January 22 - 28, 2024, as this person not only makes you blush but also makes you laugh. You are very excited to know that someone actually 'gets you' enough to make you laugh like this.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being that you've just gotten over so much trouble, you are about ready to let anything good into your life. What you don't know is that this is the magic wand for you, the basic 'good attitude' that opens the doors to real love. You weren't trying to find anything. All you know is that before January 22 - 28, 2024, you were starting to feel good about life, and now that the week is here, in comes the magic. Whodathunkit!

Your love life will soar this week, and all because you are there for it. So, whether this is about meeting a new person or starting things up again with the person you've been with for a year, something amazing is about to happen. The changes that Uranus direct brings are working heavily with the forces of Venus and you react well to Venus transits, Virgo. This is your planet, and you are finally getting out of your way.

You'll notice that communications are all open to you now and that you don't feel as restricted when it comes to how you communicate, and that's mainly because you aren't trying to defend yourself. You feel free, and with that freedom comes your ability to trust, to be kind, and to let yourself be vulnerable. This week, January 22 - 28, 2024, shows you that there's more to life than just defending yourself all the time. It's time to live ... it's time to love.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nobody will be more shocked than you, Sagittarius, when the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, takes you by surprise and shows you that, no, you haven't been forgotten. You might have gotten used to the idea that you're always on the outside and that love still wants a piece of you. This makes you laugh. Except during January 22 - 28, 2024, it's a laugh that comes with shyness and excitement. For the first time in a very long time, you won't be looking at love as if it's poison.

You have no idea how great this can be for you, but you'll get an idea of it as all the great Jupiter energy lifts you out of your negative experience and places you directly into the light of possibility. So, it seems that someone can fall in love with you, after all, Sagittarius. You are not the pariah that you came to see yourself as. You are lovable and adorable, and the odd part is you hardly had to leave the house to find this love.

Moon trine Jupiter joins in with Venus trine Jupiter at the end of the week and allows you to bring hope back into your life. You can and will find a loving and kind partner, as that's the only kind of romantic partner you could ever accept. What you've forgotten, however, is that these people DO exist. It's not all monsters out there. As of January 22 - 28, 2024, you feel ready to let love in once again. You believe that you are finally ready. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.