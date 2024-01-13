January 14, 2023 One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Here is your January 14, 2024 one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Ask to use your vacation time. It's OK to take time off from work. Your soul needs the rest, Aries. It's best to allow your mind that time to relax and feel like all is well with the world. Go on, give yourself the break. You've earned it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

It's unhealthy to stay where you are and feel unhappy. If this relationship isn't what you want or need, then say so. You don't have to think about any longer. Listen to your heart. It's already told you what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Emotions are tough to regulate, especially when you feel so sad about the loss of a friendship. Cry. Give yourself permission to go through the grieving process. With time, you will begin to feel much better. You will see that things in the world are what they need to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Who is giving who the side eye now? You are feeling suspicious about the way a person is acting and behaving. You can tell right away when a person's behavior is ingenuine. Trust your instincts, Cancer. They are spot-on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Finally the painful past is nothing more than a memory. You've recovered from the heartache and pain. You can now use your lessons to help others recover. You are going to be out of the darkest place you've ever been, and rather than allow it to consume you, you are a light.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

So confusing. You have two really great ideas, but which one will you choose. Ask yourself all the questions. Ponder each option, and then see what gives you the greatest benefit. You can do this!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

You are so lucky today. The obstacles you faced are now a stepping stone to something greater. You have become an amazing person through this, and you are able to embrace joy even during times of hardship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You were ready to win yesterday! This is a great day for pursuing all your dreams. You just need to do one thing: get into action. Get your game plan together and get to work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Thoughts can feel a bit murky when people are trying to hide the truth from you. Be careful with friends who seem to be acting unusual or have proven themselves to be liars. Only give your trust when you feel that it has been fully earned.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have this one golden opportunity presented to you. You don't need any others. All the other doors can be closed now. They are merely distractions to your destiny. You have what you need, and now success is going to be yours.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

It's the end of the line here. Have you been holding on for too long? You don't need to do that anymore. Let the past go into its resting place and move forward to a new chapter of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

When you become so close to a person they can start to get on your last nerve. This may also be a sign that your relationship is much closer than you realized. You're reaching a new level of intimacy. Work through the challenges. You can make this work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.