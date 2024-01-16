3 Zodiac Signs Only Want A Casual Relationship On January 17, 2024

Do you dare to go there? Is love something you are willing to take a risk on, and do you feel as though this day may very well be your lucky day? If so, you might be under the influence of the transit known as Moon trine Venus, which may have us all wondering about what it would be like ... to have a fling. Hmmm.

The thing about a fling is that it might not necessarily be anything more than a fantasy, and as human beings, we tend to allow ourselves these flights of fancy now and again.

On January 17, 2024, three zodiac signs may have love on their minds ... and not necessarily the kind that comes with commitment. We dream of having a fling ... will we go through with it, or will we keep it a fantasy?

During Moon trine Venus, we could go either way with it and still be happy about our choice. It's much more of an emotional need than a physical one, though some of us will actually go out there and have that fling.

What we know is this: we want something romantic, dreamy and possibly impossible. Sounds like just another day for those of us with incredible imaginations.

These three zodiac signs only want to have a casual relationship on January 17, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

January 17, 2024, have you waking up believing that this is the big day, and that implies that on this day, you will find yourself someone to love ... even if that love is something short, sweet and temporary.

Who knows, maybe it will develop into something grand, but right now, all you care about is finding that someone and experiencing them 'one step at a time.' You are more interested in having a fling with someone rather than signing your life away to a partner ... as of now.

Will you go through with it? Knowing you, Taurus, you most certainly will, as you also have the helpful push of Moon trine Venus on your side. This transit has you not only believing in yourself but in the idea that whatever you do on January 17, 2024, is a good idea. You don't see any drawbacks to having a casual relationship, as it will put you in a position of power and control ... or at least, that's what you'll tell yourself on this day.

The reality is that you are in control of your own romantic life, though you may fall in love while you're 'out there' and that's something you'll have to deal with in the near future. During Moon trine Venus, you'll crave the experience that only a fling can bring you, and whatever that fling turns into ... you'll be ready for that, too. As for now, the only thing that matters is the now, the present.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might just go for a casual relationship on this day simply because you want to break up the monotony of your love life, and that could imply that you are going to cheat on your partner. Perhaps you feel there's justification in this, as you aren't really satisfied with them in the bedroom, and well, being that you are human and that you do have your cravings and needs, you'll find that on January 17, 2024, you might just follow those cravings.

What backs up your desire is the transit, Moon trine Venus, and this always has us chasing after love in whatever form it presents itself as. There is someone in your life who is not your romantic partner and they're been flirting with you in ways that you may just now find irresistible. Are you dedicated to remaining monogamous, and if you go for this fling, will you tell your partner, or will you keep it hush-hush?

You don't like living with a lie, and while you still haven't had that fling, you feel that more and more, you will, that you are driven to complete this act simply because you can't get your mind off of this other person.

There's a very good chance you will back out at the last second, simply because you don't want to have to lie to your partner, but January 17, 2024, will torment you in so much as you will want to have a fling, knowing that it might not be the right thing to do.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know that if you dare to go there, you will end up 'there,' and once you are 'there,' you'll want to be anywhere but 'there.' The reason you know this is because you've gone down this road before, meaning you've wanted to get involved with someone and as soon as things started to get going, you grew bored and anxious with them and wanted to get away from them. You really aren't the person who can have a casual hookup, but being that you don't want to be committed to anyone as of this day, January 17, 2024, your body tells you that a fling is in order.

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will see that it's OK to think this way and that you don't always have to take everything so seriously. You have decided that it might not be a bad idea to throw on that charm on this day and just go for it. You want to feel the presence of another warm body next to you, and is there anything wrong with that? Not in your book, and being that you are feeling confident, strong and in good spirits, you might as well make that happen.

You will begin the motions of having a fling on this day, January 17, 2024, and this fling will remain a fling and not continue into a great romance. You aren't looking for a storybook ending or a tale for all time; you are looking for fast love, a warm embrace, and another like-minded person who is looking for the same thing. You will find this person during Moon trine Venus, as the odds are ever in your favor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.