3 Zodiac Signs Will Make Great Personal Choices On January 16, 2024

January 16, 2024, brings us the astrological transit of Moon square Mercury, and we can be happy to know that much good can get done on this date, as this transit rules discretion, discernment and the idea of sorting out one's life so that the right decisions can be made. For three zodiac signs, this day might even be considered as 'good luck' because this is the day we make some solid personal and positive choices.

What constitutes a good personal choice on this day, January 16, 2024, is something that changes us, or rather, something that finally opens the door to that change. There's something about Moon square Mercury that works on clearing the mind and when our minds are clear, we can see what we've done that has hindered our progress. This day makes clear what we need to get rid of if we are to move forward.

Once we make one of these great personal choices, there will be no going back, but that's the key right there: we choose because we KNOW we're on the right path. This is why this day, January 16, 2024, is so important for these three zodiac signs. This is the day when we finally trust that we are the ones responsible for the change we wish to see. We are the ones who take action during Moon square Mercury.

Three zodiac signs will make great personal choices on January 15, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've had something on your mind since last year, and you know that all it takes for you actually to implement this great idea of yours is trust in yourself and, of course, the right timing. This day, January 16, 2024, opens up the gate for you and you feel that the time is right to start bringing your idea out and into the world. You have always had gigantic ideas and while some of them are good and some are less than good, what you know you're about to unleash now is nothing short of terrific.

And you've shown yourself that you have the patience to wait it out; you didn't jump in too early or act on impulse. Your grand idea needed a fertile period of time 'underground' and during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you feel like it's ripe and ready to be shared. This, for you, is a personal choice; you are trusting yourself to know the best time for action and this is the day that you will let it all out.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, your tendency to sort out your life will be strong. You will use your higher intelligence to figure out what must stay and what must go, and you will be ready for whatever comes your way. This day brings revelations and surprises, but nothing that you can't handle as you have prepared yourself for this, being the soldier that you are at heart.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Round about now, you're feeling as though you need to start taking things a little bit more seriously than you have over the last few weeks. While you've totally enjoyed yourself, you always know when it's time to reel it on in and start getting yourself together again. You are a well-planned, detail-oriented person who has such an intense sense of structure that when you see the moment for change has come, you jump to it.

On January 16, 2024, you'll see that the time is now for change and for accepting that certain things in your life definitely need paying attention to. Transits like Moon square Mercury are here to light a fire beneath you, and you won't have any trouble understanding that you need the change that is coming and that you need to be the one who orchestrates things according to what is right and what is wrong, for you.

Accepting change is no big deal for you, but directing that change is where Moon square Mercury comes in to show you that you must take charge, and this is where the big and positive personal choices come in for you, Capricorn. This may also be health-related, which is good news, as it shows that you are willing to work with your own body in ways that will create a healthy and radiant future for yourself. Good for you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, it looks like it's time for you to walk the walk, Aquarius, as talking the talk has only gotten you so far. During Moon square Mercury on January 16, 2024, you will realize that time is running out and that if you want to get a handle on this thing called 'life,' then you had best step up and start playing as time waits for no one and it won't wait for you, either. This is a great day for you in so much as you finally get it. It's time to create momentum.

Moon square Mercury is all about pacing, speed, and focus, and this is what you've been in need of. You've got the imagination down pat; now, all you need is the incentive actually to move out of your comfortable rut and into action. When you make this great personal choice, you'll know that you are not kidding yourself, as you usually take a very long time to decide what to do with your life. As of this day, January 16, 2024, you'll know that this is it: it's GO time.

Go, you will, and you will enjoy the idea that you took it upon yourself to accept that fates need you to participate. No more sitting off on the sidelines watching everyone else live their lives; it's time for you to get your hands dirty, and the more you think about it, the more fun that sounds. It's time to start living. You've made a great personal choice on this day, and it's time for you to make it so.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.