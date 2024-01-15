3 Zodiac Signs Quit Loving The Wrong Person On January 16, 2024

There comes a time in a person's life when we finally get the idea that the person we've been crushing on for what feels like forever simply shows us that they are unilaterally uninterested in us. This may bring up shock or even anger, but the truth behind it all is that we never gave them the room to tell us the truth.

How that works and how that will come into play on January 16, 2024, is like this: we will finally understand that the love we've had for this person was not only one-sided but never really expressed as serious. During the transit of Moon square Mars, we come around to explain ourselves. That's when we find out what the other half of this equation really thinks ... and it's not good news.

For the three zodiac signs that will learn that no matter what they do, the person they love will not love them back, this day, January 16, 2024, is going to feel like a totally emotional mess up. Here's the interesting part: we kind of thought it would go down like this, so the surprise part is somewhat 'faux.' We aren't that surprised at all, but we might end up convincing ourselves that we now have a reason to mope and feel sorry for ourselves. Thanks, Moon square Mars!

These three zodiac signs quit chasing the wrong person to love on January 16, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Whoopsie. It looks like that didn't work out as planned, that is, if the plan contained a positive response back from the person you've been in love with. That person? They aren't in love with you. Not only that ... they barely know you, so in a way, you're a stalker to them, and now that you've presented your case in such a bold way, stating that you've loved them forever, they may want to flee in terror, so much for the grand plan, Cancer.

OK, that's unfair; you really do have feelings for this person and on January 16, 2024, you'll have to deal with the sad fact that this person does not reciprocate your feelings. But ... you knew this would happen. In fact, what Moon square Mars does for you on this day is that it has you looking very deeply inside yourself, and what you'll discover is that you built the whole thing up inside your mind and that you never really reached out to this person in real life.

This day brings you a great lesson, and hopefully, you'll understand from now on that if you want something, you can't just sit around imagining it into being. Yes, the Law of Attraction is real, but there are two wings to this dove and intention must be met with action. So, if you can't make them love you on this day, January 16, 2024, it's because you didn't prepare them for the reality of your existence.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you find out that that one person in your life no longer feels anything that even slightly resembles 'love' for you, you will take your emotions and you will get steaming mad. You are only used to writing the script here, and when you decide that things will go your way, they either must or you will blow up. On this day, January 16, 2024, you'll be exploding all over the place.

You have built an ideal around someone in your life. They have been clueless as to all you've decided they are, meaning you have created this person as a part of your life in ways that they definitely want nothing to do with. When you let them know how deadly serious you are about them, it will not only shock them, it will make them want to run far away from you, as you will come off as 'scary.'

'Scary' really doesn't work when you're trying to seduce a person if that's what you're trying to do. Maybe you're just lonely and you want to create a fairytale for yourself to believe in, but you've taken an innocent person and you've made them part of your fantasy, and they don't want to be in YOUR fantasy. During the transit of Moon square Mars, you'll feel hostile and vengeful towards the one who turns you down. How dare they? (They dare ... )

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The trouble with this day is that you've come to understand that the one person you love no longer loves you, or at least, they certainly don't love you as they used to. This not only bumps you out, but it makes you want to take your aggression out on other people, which we all know is the wrong thing to do. So, on January 16, 2024, during the hostile transit of Moon square Mars, you will hurt someone else because you are hurt.

The one person you came to trust with your life has seemingly 'moved on' in life and they no longer turn to you; you are no longer their partner. This is harsh but it's real, and you know it. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean you accept it because ... you don't. You know that on some level, you'll never get them back, but you feel as though maybe you'll get their attention if you pay excessive attention to someone else.

In other words, in order to get under the skin of the one you love on this day, January 16, 2024, you will use someone else, knowing you don't care for this new person at all. You know you're doing the wrong thing, but this is how you channel your pain, and in the long run, it's just your own bruised and rejected ego not being able to deal with reality. I appreciate what you had with this person, and just let them go, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.