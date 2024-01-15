January 16 Love Horoscopes Are So Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

One might not automatically think that a transit called Moon square Mars would be one that could actually benefit our love lives, and yet, January 16, 2024 will show three zodiac signs that true love and understanding is attainable...through diversity and conflict. Sometimes we just have to go through it in order to get to it, as they say.

We've all heard about couples who fight, and then make up, and then fight again, knowing that making up is going to be...fun.

While this dynamic may be impossible for some, during the transit of Moon square Mars, it's not impossible for all, and on this day, January 16, 2024, we will see how these three zodiac signs deal with the personality crisis that comes along with the day.

We may even find that we start fights just to 'see what happens.' The thing is, if we do such a thing, we trust in the situation; we're not taking blind chances on this day, we're merely...playing.

We might find that we are quick tempered or even aggressive and pushy, but we know our territory and we feel as though a little war-game can only do the relationship good. Ah, we humans are such weirdos, aren't we?

January 16 love horoscopes are luckiest in love for three zodiac signs

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you feel as though you need to heat things up in your romantic life just to get a rise out of the person you are with, you may find that on January 16, 2024 has you literally starting a fight with your partner, because...why not?

That's how you think on this day, during the transit of Moon square Mars; you feel as though you know this person well enough to know how they'll react to your 'challenge' and you want to see the whole game through.

You may even get to fight a little too hard, which could even bring in the idea that truths need to be exposed during this love battle. In your mind, it's not worth much unless a few real tears are shed, and why not? Life is for living, right? And that means tears must be shed and then tears must be dried. And when the tears are dried, all that's left is the love, and that was the whole point of the fight to begin with.

Yes, it's complicated but so are you, Taurus, and during Moon square Mars, your complex and sometimes aggressive nature will be stimulated and you'll want to engage your romantic partner is the heat of the moment.

You are not here to waste your precious days, doing nothing but waiting for some excitement to knock on your door. You are the bringer of the excitement, and much like Walter White...you are the one who knocks!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Frustration is part of what makes you, you, Virgo, and everyone in your universe knows this, too. During Moon square Mars on January 16, 2024, you'll feel a conflict between your needs and your actions. As soon as things feel conflicted to you, you'll immediately want to withdraw into your world of defense.

That means, here comes the spewing. While this paints a picture of you as some kind of man-eating plant, the truth is that when you get defensive, as you will during Moon square Mars, you lash out, and usually at your romantic partner.

So, what the heck is good about that and how on earth could that make January 16, 2024 a day that brings luck in love?

Well, first of all, as mentioned, if there is someone in your life and they've been around for more than a week, then they know what you're like and can anticipate your moves. If you act in a hostile way, as you will during Moon square Mars, you will come around again, and that's usually when you bring out the sweet stuff.

What very few know about you, Virgo, is that you are equally as sweet, kind and adorable as you are hostile, judgmental and vicious, and for reasons some may never know...people love you for this. OK, that's a good thing. And on this day, you'll come around, as expected and after you get it out of your system, you'll pour your sugar all over the person you love, as they sure will be needing it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are not a warrior by nature, but you most certainly will use warlike methods to get what you want, and what you want, on this day, January 16, 2024 is a fight with your partner for the sole reason of making up, afterwards. Twisted? Yes. Very Scorpio? OH yes. Does it work? It most certainly does, and you've been down this road before to know that you've already put in the trial runs. Your method works and you'll be employing it on this day, January 16, 2024.

You are aware of how to play your partner. Yes, that's right. You see it that way, very strategic and very strict. You know that your partner will go with the flow. If you direct that flow towards hostility, then they will catch on to your game, even though they may not be ready for the reality of it.

Hey, this is who you are, and if you get into your 'control freak' mood, who's to stop you? Nobody, and you know it. That's another reason you ended up with the partner you have right now, because they don't complain.

January 16, 2024 will have you and your beloved at each other's throats, so to speak, and all for the purpose of building up the heat so that you can create the perfect environment for kissing and making up. Oh you are so twisted, Scorpio, but then again, that's a point of pride for you, isn't it? Your reputation proceeds you, and should a transit like Moon square Mars stop by, you will definitely be making the most of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.