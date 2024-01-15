3 Zodiac Signs Survive Life's Pressures On January 16, 2024

What starts out problematic has a chance of going one of two ways on this day, January 16, 2024. One, we could learn from our mistakes and try our best to communicate with respect, or, Two, we could stick to our guns and fight for our way until the other party collapses under pressure. We are looking at the ups and downs of this day's transit, Moon Square Mercury, and hopefully, we'll figure out a way to make it work for everyone.

Three zodiac signs may take the power of Moon Square Mercury and use it to serve their own benefit, which, oddly enough, may make this day rather rough for us. We think we're getting away with it, but all we're really doing is twisting someone else's words to confuse them, so that we can walk away thinking we've won the battle. We are battle prone during Moon Square Mercury, and our only thoughts are to win.

But, on January 16, 2024, so much of what we're about is twisted and wrong; we use words as weapons and we're good at it, too, which makes us think we're right, when we are, indeed, wrong. This day is hard for us because we set ourselves for a lesson that will be learned in the future, even though we might see this day as victorious. We will be educated the hard way...later on.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 16, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't like to think of yourself as someone who would ever have a challenge when communicating, and yet, what you might find happening on this day, January 16, 2024 is that you say something that someone else finds to be either offensive or arrogant...and you won't like being challenged. You may think that you are coming from a good place, and in truth, you are, but you state your emotions in such a way that you guess everyone agrees with you, and they do not.

On January 16, 2024, during the transit of Moon Square Mercury, you will find that expressing yourself is a good thing, for you, alone. It's great that you're able to figure things out, but the problem here is that you make the generalization that everyone knows exactly what you're talking about, and you end up speaking for others, who don't want you to represent them, as you don't know their feelings.

Pridefully, you have it in your mind that you are teaching people, when all you are really doing during Moon Square Mercury is showing off how 'good' you are. This is narcissistic and that, of course, is the last thing you want to hear in rebuttal. You will be disagreed with on this day, and you won't like knowing that not everyone sees things the same way as you do.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Snappy attitude is what you're made of today, as Moon Square Mercury has you feeling as though you need to defend yourself. You'll have no problem lashing out at someone for stating their opinion, and if you're not careful, you may end up making an enemy of that person as they aren't that keen on being snapped at. And on January 16, 2024, during Moon Square Mercury, it's easy to make enemies.

Because Moon Square Mercury is somewhat about miscommunication, and you like to think of yourself as someone who's got it down pat when it comes to expressing yourself, you may find that it's hard for you to accept that, maybe you could be 'wrong' on this day. You pride yourself on being correct in so many things, and often times, you are quite the expert...but not always, Gemini. Not always. And what you don't like is being called out on that, as you might be on this day, January 16, 2024.

Instead of running something by someone you know, you'll force feed them your idea as if they need to understand what you're talking about. You aren't smooth with your words, you are forceful and pushy, and while you think you're 'getting through' all you are really doing is trying too hard and turning people off. This is what makes this day rough for you, Gemini.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Because you've always been known to the people in your life as a 'softy' you feel as though you aren't really getting your point across. One of the reasons you are such a softy is because you get tangled up in your own emotions, and on this day, January 16, 2024, during the transit of Moon Square Mercury, you'll literally hold yourself back, because if you were to express what's really on your mind, the world would explode ... you are sure of that.

You have a lot of repressed anger in you, Pisces, and it's during time like these with transits like this one that you really tend to stew in your own juices. When someone asks you what's wrong, you'll give them the old 'oh, nothing,' which will make it even worse for you. You know that you need to release some of what is bothering you, but you also feel that if you open that can of worms, it's going to seriously get messy.

What makes January 16, 2024 rough for you is that you want to let it all out, and yet, you don't. You keep it in and you let people walk all over you, because you fear that if you dare express what's really on your mind, you will lose friends super fast. The hard part is that you might wonder if you even want to keep those friends. Trust in this, Pisces ... you want to keep those friends...you're just in a mood, and it has you feeling confused.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.