3 Zodiac Signs Avoid Toxic Relationships On January 15, 2024

There is only one legitimate reason for a person to stick with someone whom they know is not right for them and that is because they don't know any better.

When we stick around for love that's toxic it doesn't read as 'love' but as something else, something ... bad, we stick with it because we haven't come to realize just yet that this is not what we want.

During the transit of Moon square Venus, we will come to our senses, and while that might be difficult, it will be life-changing and that change is something we need to face.

On January 15, 2024, we will see that it's time to say 'no' to bad love, as we know we are worth much more than that. Moon square Venus brings up issues that deal with self-worth and on this day, we'll realize that yes, indeed, we are worth more than what we've settled for.

Three zodiac signs, in particular, will stand up to toxic relationships on this day. They will see that they have no choice. What constitutes 'bad' love is a lack of respect, invasion of boundaries, lack of emotional interest in our well-being, and that general feeling that we get from someone whom we know does not have our best interest at heart. It's time to say 'no' to toxic relationships and just avoid them.

Three zodiac signs avoid toxic relationships on January 15, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It may take you a long time to finally get up the nerve to tell your partner 'no,' but once you get the power to do so, you won't be able to stop yourself. You've got a vision of your freedom in your mind, and while you know and take responsibility for being in the relationship that has caused you so much pain, you now know that as of this day, January 15, 2024, there's nothing to keep you here. When Moon square Venus rises in the sky, you will see it as your ticket 'out.'

Perhaps you needed to stay because the timing just wasn't right and you needed to sort it out in your head. You like to take your time and even though you can be impulsive, this was a major decision and it ended up as one that showed you that the romantic relationship that you are presently in is also the relationship that brings you the most grief. There's nothing 'good' in that. The lessons have all been learned already. It's time to move away from this bad love.

What you know is that you're no longer here for the emotional turmoil and that you feel you are the one responsible for getting yourself out of it. That's good and you'd be correct with that, Aries. Go, be yourself, your strong, amazing self. Fight the good fight and set yourself free on January 15, 2024. Let the power of Moon square Venus help you find your way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, you tried. And while you don't like thinking that you put 'this much' time and effort into this love relationship, you've come to realize that maybe this isn't 'love.' It certainly feels more like trouble, or 'bad' love, or something that isn't making you happy. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you will look at this dysfunctional relationship with clear vision and you will see that this cannot go on any longer. Now, it's all about getting the nerve to say something about it.

On January 15, 2024, you may not get that nerve, but you will see the truth. That's a beginning, as you weren't ready to see the truth before. What you know now is that the person you are with has no respect for you, and it surely doesn't look like they're going to adopt some any time too soon. You've seen this pattern and now it's spiraling and you know that whatever it is that you did have together has now morphed into what could only be called 'bad love.'

And you don't want it. It may take you a while to actually tell this person that it's over, but you will get there and knowing it gives you the courage to push your fear aside and just do it finally. This is not what you signed on for, and you don't even know what you signed on for, to begin with. All you know is that your heart is not into it; this person barely recognizes you as a person who needs love. That's not happening.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because this transit may have you stumbling around trying to find the right words that will liberate you from a relationship that you consider to be made up of 'bad' love, you might find that you're frustrated by it all on this day, January 15, 2024. You know what's going on; you finally picked up on what's happening here and now that the full-blown truth is in your face, you know that your next move is to end it. End the relationship.

You feel like you've been played for a fool and that your partner has no respect for you, your boundaries or your reality. They would prefer it if you stayed under their control, as their narcissistic traits are only now coming out in full force. This is something you automatically recognize as that which you need to get yourself far, far away from. And during Moon square Venus on January 15, 2024, you will know that you've crossed the point of no return.

You will say 'no' to bad love on this day because you realize that you are worth more than what this 'love' is giving you. You will also realize that life is short and that we don't have a million years to waste on a relationship simply because we thought it was 'the one.' Clearly, this one is far from 'the one' and during Moon square Venus, you'll know you have only one option and the word 'no' sums it up nicely.

