3 Zodiac Signs Can Fix Their Relationship On January 13, 2024

If you feel as though you have just come to the end of the line with your relationship or that you simply have run out of luck, there's a good reason.

January 13, 2024, is meant to have you stop, pay attention, and take note of what got you here in the first place. If something isn't working in your relationship, you may want to figure out what that is and turn things around.

We aren't playing the victim during Mercury in Capricorn. We are here to make sense so that perhaps we can get back in the game rather than feel we've run out of luck when it comes to love and romance.

This day's transit, Mercury in Capricorn, is all about practicality. It's the perfect transit for three zodiac signs if 'getting a hint' is the name of the game.

We think we've run out of luck in love, and yet, we've put ourselves here, whether we're willing to look at that or not.

During Mercury in Capricorn, we can't escape the reality. We did this to ourselves and we will get ourselves out of it.

So, there's nothing to worry about. Love didn't leave us out; there's still time. With Mercury in Capricorn as our guide on this day, we have to face the truth.

We are responsible for the way our love lives work, which might mean that this day, January 13, 2024, we have to look at ourselves in the mirror.

We have to face the truth of who we are and what we can do to make love 'work' in our lives.

Three zodiac signs can fix a relationship on January 13, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

First off, you have to know this: your luck hasn't run out when it comes to love, Taurus ... your patience has, and that one's on you. Yes, life is hard and love is harder, and you have definitely come to that place where you don't feel as though you have what it takes to be the person who can hold on to a romantic relationship. In your mind, you see yourself as having it all, but the problem is that you never entered a relationship with a plan, and that's torn things to shreds.

During Mercury in Capricorn, the idea of a plan will shine through, and while this is exactly the stuff that turns you off, as you believe it's a passion killer. You'll see that maybe the reason you feel as though luck has run out for in terms of love is because you never gave practicality a shot. You wanted wild desire and burning love, and when it sizzled out, you figured that it was over, kaput, done with. You bailed before the hard part came in, and the hard part is ... real life.

January 13, 2024, is going to show you that there is more to life than what goes on in the bedroom, and for the first time, you'll see that it's worth thinking about, as in ... a future. It's lovely to live in the moment, but that's the kind of life that leads you to believe that luck has deserted you. This could be a very important day for you, Taurus. Mercury in Capricorn is here for a purpose. Understand that love isn't all about luck, and you'll get the purpose of it all.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Capricorn might be one of the better things to happen to you this year, and that's saying a mouthful, Leo. If you are smart, as we all know you are, then you'll take what goes on during January 13, 2024, to heart and you'll redo the way you presently think.

Right now, you've got it in your head that you are a victim of love and that it's apparent that your luck has dried up, once and for all. So not true, Leo! You are only just beginning, and that's because after this day is over, you'll get it: love is more than desire.

There's a reality check going on during this day, and Mercury in Capricorn brings it in heaping loads. Reality is now here and it's showing you that if you feel you missed the boat to Love Land, it's because you bought the wrong ticket. All metaphors aside, what's going on during this day, January 13, 2024, is that you've been going at it the wrong way. Love doesn't exclude you. You make the mistake of thinking you need to wait for it. Ah.

This transit, Mercury in Capricorn, is all about practicality, critical thinking and structure. Because you've lived your romantic life being spontaneous, scattered and unorganized, it only makes sense that when you aren't in love, you feel as though 'it' is doing it to you. No such thing, Leo. You are the one responsible for your love life, so do what is needed. Make it happen; don't play the victim.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The only reason you feel as though love has locked you out is because on this day, January 13, 2024, you realize that you are the one to blame. That's not to say this is a great day for self-loathing because it most certainly is not. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself during Mercury in Capricorn. This is the transit that not only teaches you to wake up and smell the coffee but also to do something about it, something logical.

If you feel as though you are all out of luck when it comes to love, then do something practical and sensible about it. Mercury in Capricorn suggests that you give your mind a break. Make sense out of this, Pisces.

Perhaps what you really need is a break from thinking because once you get on a roll with that, you usually take it all the way to Self-Pity's-ville and nobody likes that. So, snap out of it. If love isn't all around you right now, then wait a few days. Don't drive yourself crazy and don't create scenarios where you think you've been deserted by love.

Less drama, Pisces. Mercury in Capricorn is a no-nonsense transit that repels drama of all kinds. On this day, January 13, 2024, you will have the chance to make sense of your love life. And, if all works out well, you'll find that the only thing that's really needed is distance, perspective and some self-care. Take care of your mind now. Your heart will always be there waiting—no need to stress it, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.