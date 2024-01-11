3 Zodiac Signs Will Fall Madly In Love On January 12, 2024

Falling 'madly' in love is a very special event, for sure, and on this day, January 12, 2024, what puts the 'madly' into the phrase is the astrological transit of Mars trine Jupiter.

Mars is behind the madness on Friday, and being that it's trine with Jupiter, the sky is the limit. As they say, 'The lunatics are running the asylum.'

Falling in love can definitely be akin to madness and anyone who's fallen deeply in love before can attest to that sentiment. However, on the day, it's all happening again.

For the three zodiac signs that are lucky enough to experience this branch of madness, we can know that it will come with risk, excitement, manic energy and blind optimism just as we like it.

Mars trine Jupiter doesn't just blow into town on a soft cloud. This one comes with thunder, lightning, and a blaring horn that not only wakes us up but also has us acting like we're rocket-powered and ready to go.

We might not know what to do with ourselves on this day as we are so smitten with this new person that we could even forget our names. Bam! It's love time.

Three zodiac signs fall madly in love on January 12, 2024:

1. Leo, go big or go home.

That's the way it is for you in just about every department but when Mars trine Jupiter hits on January 12, 2024, the name of the game is love, sweet love and Leo, you are in it, all the way up to the eyeballs.

The madness has taken over and whatever happens next is, well, up to fortune. All you know is that you are there for all of it. You're ready to take chances, go hog wild and fall deeply into the love that you've just discovered on this day.

You probably didn't think you had it in you. Wait a minute ... who am I kidding? Of course, you knew you had it in you.

You're a lover, not a fighter, and if love calls your name, you want to roll around like a big ol' lion on the plains beneath the jungle sunshine. You are all here for this, and during Mars trine Jupiter, you will see nothing but the prospect of more, more, more when it comes to this brand new person in your life.

You don't just fall in love; you become love. You let it consume you whole. You don't even care if it chews you up and spits you out, as you are there for all of it. Madly in love is the only way to do love, in your book, so if you've found yourself lucky enough to have this will experience, then who are you to say, 'no?' Not this cat. Bring it on is your motto, Leo. Let it rain.

2. Virgo, love for you is strange at times.

You're such a weirdo when you fall in love because you really become so obsessed with your paramour that you forget to do regular things like...eat, show up on time, or do your work.

You have a way of justifying everything and on this day, January 12, 2024, during the transit of Mars trine Jupiter, you will let everyone in your life know that you've lost your mind, that you're madly in love, and that they shouldn't hold it against you.

Shirking responsibility is definitely what you'll be doing on this day, as Mars trine Jupiter has you focusing so hard on everything BUT responsibility that you will feel as though you 'have no choice.' You are here to follow your heart and your heart is definitely a foolish guide, but so what? What is life if not to get wholeheartedly involved with the most foolish of mistakes? What is life, I ask you?

You're already experienced enough to know that the state of 'madly' doesn't last forever, so why spoil it too soon? You are quite fond of 'madly' and it's all the more special because you know it's a temporary state of mind. On January 12, 2024, you will decide that 'reality' can wait. You have fallen madly in love with someone, and you are in no way going to blow this opportunity to escape into something so wild, fun and loving. No way.

3. Aquarius, is there any other way to fall in love if it isn't 'madly?'

Not in your world, Aquarius, and even though your prior experience with love and madness has ended up with you feeling like you've been hit by a Mack truck, it feels as though 'this time' it's worth getting into again. If you are so lucky as to fall madly in love on January 12, 2024, then you will think of yourself as someone who hit the jackpot.

There is someone in your life and this person is going to pay attention to you on this day, during the transit of Mars trine Jupiter, in such a way that you may just lose your ever-loving mind over it.

You don't need much to tip those scales, as you've placed much value on the words and actions of the person you've been in love with for a long, long time. Madly in love? You thought this love was a slow simmer, waiting for some big day ... and well, this is the big day. It has arrived.

You may not be able to control yourself on this day, as 'giddy' won't even slightly cover the way you come across to those who know you. It feels fun to be giddy and out of control; you welcome it. Jupiter energy lets you feel like you can trust this feeling, and Mars powers it, so it's all green lights, Houston. Falling madly in love is so much better than falling softly in love; you are ready to dive in. Let's do this, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.