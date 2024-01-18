3 Zodiac Signs Overcome All Odds Before The Week Is Over

Say goodbye to your rough week, or should we say ... a week that was compromised. Is there any way to put this lightly? Perhaps not, but then again, whatever comes our way, we'll have to deal with it, so let's get it on, as Marvin Gaye would say. The transits are about to have their say.

The only adversity going on for three zodiac signs lies in the fact that we've got a lot of Aries-Mars hostile energy at play. It's falling in between some feisty Pluto 'transformation' zones, meaning that we're basically going to have a hard time adjusting to some 'new' ideas that will be sent our way.

So, if you thought you were in control, take a breath and get it into your mind that you may just have to grin and bear it as nothing is easy and everything comes with a test, as in a test of your patience. We've got the Moon square Mars, Moon square Pluto and Pluto in Aquarius. Brace yourself, zodiac signs ... change is coming. It just might not be the change you 'want' but you will overcome.

Three zodiac signs who overcome all challenges before the week is over:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Nothing is coming up that you can't handle but in all honesty, you'd rather have it go the other way around, as what's about to take place is at the far end of your expectations. This probably has something to do with your love life or the relationships that mean the most to you, meaning children, good friends or valued co-workers. It's 'people-oriented' and it's going to feel very personal.

What's going on is that with all of this Pluto energy floating around, you'll want to see through some plans that you've made and being that you trust your people always to support your ideas, you may be in for a rude awakening as you'll find everyone's on the same track. Still, those tracks are individual and not aligned with each other. So, between the Pluto and Mars vibes, it's 'each person for themselves.'

There is no 'teamwork'. There is only what feels like drive and force and good intentions gone strangely sour. What starts as an agreement to go your separate ways and do your best at it rapidly turns into a competition to see who's right, who's wrong and who should be ridiculed for not keeping up. It was a strange competition indeed, and one that might make you feel very uncomfortable throughout but you will overcome, and you'll thrive. Wait and see.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Life may have hit you with a bolt of lightning in all the right ways, except the problem here is that you aren't able to get anyone on board with all of your 'right ways.' What goes from a very enthusiastic approach to certain business-related ideas turns into an all-out war between clashing egos at work ... and this is the kind of work that you take home to share with your loved ones. So, understand that the stress that you get at work is the stress you share with your family.

It's nice that you have family or friends to vent and rant to, but after a while, some of that Mars energy is going to go south on you and you'll be feeling hostile rather than in need of venting and that's where your people start backing away from you. With Aquarius season coming up towards the end of the weekend, all you really want is to clear your mind and be free of the stress that snatches you in the middle of the night, and you'll get there, Virgo, we promise.

What's noticeable is that you have a very short fuse, and while this is no new news, you have been trying to keep it under control. It's part of your 'New Year's resolution.' You don't want to be known as 'the one who snaps easily' as you see this as a weakness. However, mastering this must undergo tests and those tests will begin this week in earnest. Ninja first, calm later. That's how you work.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you'll be hanging on to is the Mercury influence that zips you along through all the harsh Aries energy and the pushy Pluto frequencies. What you'll notice is that while you keep on finding yourself in hot water situations, you are able to talk yourself out of the worst of it, as this week still allows you to communicate in profound ways. You won't like the fact that you have to keep up the sweet talk just to get yourself out of the hard times, but you'll be grateful that you have that gift, nonetheless.

Mercury sextile Saturn starts January 18, is what's going to give you the courage to stand up to a few of the people who have seemingly gone crazy, in your opinion, when it comes to some oddball decision made at work. You don't necessarily like to be the one who voices the opinion of the masses, but it's a dirty job and someone has to do it, so it might as well be you. You will, however, find good fortune in this action.

You don't like putting yourself in uncomfortable positions where you get more attention than you want to get. You don't mind attention, per se, but you like it in small doses and if you're going to be the 'hero of the week' during this week, then prepare for scrutiny and deep dives into your personal life. Being that privacy is your goal in life, you'll probably feel rather icky at some point during this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.