3 Zodiac Signs Want Their Personal Space Over The Weekend

As we leave the New Moon phase, we realize that we are now just starting to see that silver sliver of the Moon once again, and over the weekend, it's just about to enter the astrological sign of Aquarius. While it's not quite there yet, we are getting some not-so-subtle hints that the Aquarius Moon is what we're dealing with this weekend.

During the Aquarius Moon, we can't help but feel as though something very private is going on inside ourselves. We feel that change is imminent and that we are about to undergo some kind of transformation, possibly even a spiritual revelation. We are open to this, as the Aquarius Moon promotes open-mindedness and an intellectual approach to it all.

For three zodiac signs, this could be big, meaning that we align ourselves with what we really believe in at this time. Freedom seems to be a major player in this agenda, and that is why only three zodiac signs feel it, as not everyone has this kind of desire to be free. Free of relationship, free of responsibility, free of the past. Freedom calls us during the Aquarius Moon, and to it, we run.

The weekend of January 12 - 14, 2024, three zodiac signs want their freedom:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may decide that you are being called to do a different kind of task and that it takes you away from your regular, ordinary life. During the Aquarius Moon, certain people feel very humanitarian, and you are one of these people, Virgo. You might find that you will follow your heart rather than do what is expected of you and you will end up helping someone else ... possibly even an animal.

You do not wish to be beholden to anyone, not family, friends or a lover. The call for freedom is more about choosing what you want to do rather than doing what is expected. You feel that there's plenty of time for that, but during the Aquarius Moon, you must go where your heart takes you, as this is what makes the most sense to you. You also feel as though you can handle yourself during this time; others are not needed.

You may come across as emotionally detached, but that's OK; you owe yourself a little detachment now and then, as you are usually so attached to everything that it aches. You are conscious that this feels different and that it requires you to act differently, so you follow your heart where it takes you. Freedom to choose is what the Aquarius Moon is all about in your Virgo world.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's anything that will be obvious to you, it will be the fact that you simply cannot and will not conform. There is no rebellion in this; you have nothing to prove to anyone, nor do you feel you need to make any kind of personal statement as to why you are not going with the flow; you simply are, and because your heart tells you to do as you wish, during the Aquarius Moon, you will do just that.

Your lack of attachment to results is what sets you free and that's just a small taste of what's heading your way. Come to think of it, you like being alone. You like doing all the little things you enjoy and you don't mind feeling isolated as this kind of isolation is more along the lines of liberation, the way you see it. You are welcome in the new, as the new is not boring or redundant to you.

What's also top-of-the-line priority work for you, Libra, is that you get to do what you want, as opposed to what someone else wants of you. Now, that's a serious break for you, and during the Aquarius Moon, you'll see that it's OK to say no to responsibilities now and then. You aren't a machine and you are a good person, and it is on that all makes sense. You can get to the expected work tomorrow.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you will discover during the Aquarius Moon is that your need to silence the noise of criticism is easily made possible. All you have to do is walk away from it — boom, done. You are not interested in being talked down to or shown a different method, as your ways work fine for you. Maybe you are too defensive, or maybe that's just the way you are and other people have to get used to it, as you don't feel the need to change for them.

During the Aquarius Moon, you will find that freedom is very available to you and that the only thing you need to do to experience it is to shut the world down, if only temporarily. Well, that works out for you very nicely. You don't owe anybody anything, Pisces, and the freedom from noise and responsibility that you so crave is right here, waiting for you, during the Aquarius Moon.

Happiness is so much a part who you are, as you'll discover that walking away is not only easy to do but requires action if you are to be at peace. You've lived a long enough time to know that you're the one who sets the tone for your weekend the tone is all about believing in your path and doing it all your way. You aren't being selfish. You are being self-loving ... and that's a good way for you to be.

