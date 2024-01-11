The Moon In Capricorn Brings Good Energy To Love & Relationships For 3 Zodiac Signs

This day is one of those one-on-one days, and how can we feel anything but positive when everything's coming up? It's January 11, 2024, and we just so happen to have the transit of Moon trine Uranus backing up all that positive energy. If we apply some of those good vibes to the world of love and romance, we are sure to find success and happiness.

This transit, Moon trine Uranus, will have three zodiac signs embracing their emotional freedom and authenticity. In other words, on this day, January 11, 2024, we will be so in touch with who we are, as our authentic selves, that we have no choice but to show the world — and our loved ones — the best we have. Moon trine Uranus taps into that part of us that requires very little, so in a way, we come off as easygoing. We don't bring our baggage with us on this day.

Because we feel free of doubts, burdens, problems and troubles, we are able to share the best of ourselves with our romantic partners. This is a refreshing change for both them and us. We aren't needy on January 11. We aren't a bottomless pit that needs to be filled with someone else's attention. We are fine as we are, and this reads to others as confident, approachable and accessible.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love during the Moon in Capricorn on January 11, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because Moon trine Uranus is so much about unconventional behavior, you can expect that on January 11, 2024, you can feel free enough to simply be yourself, knowing that you will be accepted as you are by the person you love and trust. Gone are the days when you have to wait around to see if you've 'done well,' as you are not interested in being approved of. During Moon trine Uranus, you are who you are. Take it or leave it.

It will be during this transit that you feel you have the nerve to lay it all out as it is. You are willing to take that chance and show your authentic self to your partner because this is it. This is your life and you feel as though you no longer wish to play the game of seeking out and getting approval. They either accept you as you are, or they move on. Fortunately, it's all good; you are well-loved, Cancer.

There is also the fun aspect of spontaneity that comes along with Moon trine Uranus, which implies that it's not just about you showing your partner who you are and telling them that 'this is it, buddy, love it or leave it.' You are playful on this day, and you might even pull a prank on them just to see how honest they really are about taking you 'as you are.' Oh, there's humor in this day. It's not all austerity and revelation.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this day, January 11, 2024, so different for you, Virgo, is your attitude. What ordinarily comes up as you feeling as though you are either apathetic or even slightly bitter about life, on this day, shows up as you feeling pretty dang good about being who you are. You rarely give yourself a chance to 'be all you can be' because you tend to get in your way most of the time, but during Moon trine Uranus, you'll feel pretty great about just being you.

When you're just being you, the people around you feel better, too, because they know you're not going to flail them around in the event your mood goes sour. There's no 'sour' in this day, and during Moon trine Uranus, you'll want to broaden your horizons by showing the one person whom you really adore that you love them more than anything ... because you can. Because you see everything on this day, January 11, 2024, as pleasing.

What may surprise everyone in your immediate circle is your sense of openness, as you are not always that interested in change or even in newness. Just the fact that you are showing up for all that Moon trine Uranus has to offer is remarkable, and it affects the way your romantic life goes during the day. Your partner will be at peace, knowing they don't have to 'snap to' if you bark out a command. You're different on this day, Virgo, and it feels good.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may wake up on this day, January 11, 2024, and have it in your head that you want a peaceful and loving environment and that you'll do whatever it takes to ensure that such a dreamlike state occurs. That's easy enough during Moon trine Uranus, as this transit supports the idea of thinking out of the box, and when you say 'peaceful and loving,' you aren't talking about sitting on a mountain with your lover, holding a flower in your mouth.

While it may come out of nowhere, as Moon trine Uranus definitely heaps on the spontaneous actions, you'll see that on January 11, 2024, you and your romantic partner may end up doing something so odd and strange that it will tickle you both, and the giddiness that will ensue will literally bring you both closer together. It's all about the unique plan. You have your design for what constitutes a peaceful and loving relationship, and it's all quite possible during Moon trine Uranus.

While you ordinarily like to think you're in control of the relationship, you might just find that this day, January 11, 2024, leaves room for options, meaning you are going to allow yourself the chance to be 'out of control' at this time. This gives you the room to experience aspects of your love life as surprises; when you relinquish control, you add to your life. When you're not the one who runs the show, you get to see what it's like to experience love from another perspective ... and that's a good thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.